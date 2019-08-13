﻿
See the £750-a-night Lake Como penthouse where Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter spent their private holiday

Pure luxury…

Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter sparked headlines recently after they were pictured spending a holiday together on Italy's stunning Lake Como - around the time the news broke that Miley and husband Liam Hemsworth had decided to separate. The two friends were also joined by Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus and male pals including pilates guru Saul Choza and eyewear designer Bradley Kenneth McPeek, and wasted no time in posting plenty of Instagram photos from their sunny break! 

MORE: What to do in Lake Como: the best things to do in the Italian lakes

Their base was the exclusive penthouse suite at the Il Sereno Lake Como, an ultra-chic hotel with just 30 rooms and even its own stunning 16th-century palazzo, where the group was spotted enjoying the beautiful grounds. They were also treated to trips aboard the hotel's bespoke wooden riverboats and the stunning waterfront infinity pool. Scroll down to see more of their private Italian escape…

A closer look at the stunning pool area where both Miley and Kaitlynn took some gorgeous swimwear snaps! The infinity swimming pool overlooks beautiful views of the lake - we're not surprised they thought it was the perfect spot for bikini shots…

Image: Patricia Parinejad

Case in point! Both Kaitlynn and Miley took some fun photos and Boomerang videos by the pool.

The group stayed in the luxurious penthouse suite, where prices start from €800 per night. The bedroom features elegant, modern design and panoramic views of the lake - there's also a spacious private terrace (perfect for more outfit photos, eh Miley?)

There's plenty more to see! The 2150 square foot suite also has lots of living room space - including a private dining room, wet bar, multimedia room and a walk-in closet. Of course, there's a hot tub on the terrace, too.

Image: Patricia Parinejad

Miley couldn't resist snapping a photo in this beautifully ornate Patricia Urquiola chair, found in the living area. 

From afar, you can see the expanse of the classic Lake Como hotel, which also includes a 16th-century Italian estate, Villa Pliniana. The property has its own spa, 18-acre gardens and a jetty for the hotel's bespoke boat services.

The palazzo's beautiful arched terrace, where guests can enjoy yet more views of Lake Como. 

Another feature is this stunning glass conservatory, with plenty of comfy seating and - you guessed it - another incredible panorama. 

We reckon Miley and Kaitlynn missed a trick by not posing for a snap in this beautiful historic courtyard. Wow! 

