Royal secrets: The incredible lengths Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's staff go to when packing

Royal tours take months to plan, from deciding which engagements to undertake to sorting out logistics such as transport and accommodation. Every possible situation is accounted for and palace staff have to think about the finest details. And believe it or not, the same amount of preparation goes into the royals' wardrobe!
It's not simply a case of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, for example, picking their favourite outfits. Their stylists have to be mindful that the clothes the royals wear are appropriate for the weather, for the formality of the engagement and if possible, give a nod to the host country. But members of the royals' entourage then have to sort out what luggage is taken on board, what's stored in the hold, and which suitcases go to which hotels or residences.
Looking at photos of how the royals have travelled over the years, it's clear they've got a system – and it's a colour-coded one too! Very Monica from Friends...
