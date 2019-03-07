﻿
Royal secrets: The incredible lengths Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's staff go to when packing

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal tours take months to plan, from deciding which engagements to undertake to sorting out logistics such as transport and accommodation. Every possible situation is accounted for and palace staff have to think about the finest details. And believe it or not, the same amount of preparation goes into the royals' wardrobe!

It's not simply a case of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, for example, picking their favourite outfits. Their stylists have to be mindful that the clothes the royals wear are appropriate for the weather, for the formality of the engagement and if possible, give a nod to the host country. But members of the royals' entourage then have to sort out what luggage is taken on board, what's stored in the hold, and which suitcases go to which hotels or residences.

Looking at photos of how the royals have travelled over the years, it's clear they've got a system – and it's a colour-coded one too! Very Monica from Friends...

 

Photo: © Splash
Meghan, pictured here before she was royal, previously revealed on her blog that there is one item she always carries with her on board – hand sanitiser.

"I'm no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitiser spray to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat," Meghan wrote on The Tig. "Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you'll be the one whistling dixie with nary a sniffle."

 

Photo: © Getty Images
In regards to royal luggage, each item is clearly labelled with the royal's name, in this case, Prince Charles, and where it should be delivered to. Blue means it's wanted on the aircraft, green means it's for the hotel, and yellow means it's going to a residence, for example, the British Ambassador's house of the country the royals are visiting.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George's luggage – likely packed by his nanny Maria or mum Kate – is labelled to go to a residence.

Photo: © Getty Images
One of Kate's full-length gowns is carefully packaged in a dress bag.

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana's trunks were carefully labelled with tags, and her dresses were hung upright in larger boxes.

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Each item has two tags – one with the royal's name and another with the location.

Photo: © Getty Images
The royals have their system down to a tee! A closer look at some of the briefcases the Queen wanted on board with her when she travelled to Virginia in the US in 2007.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles' trunk is labelled to go to the hotel.

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry, with his trusty backpack, and his wife Meghan touched down in Australia back in 2018, just hours after announcing the Duchess's pregnancy. They were surrounded by their entourage and Meghan clutched a folder, no doubt packed with the tour itinerary. 

In a 'travel essentials' post on her now-defunct website The Tig, Meghan wrote that it’s important to take the time to look for a travel case or a piece of luggage that "makes you feel like a frequent flier" so you can stay organised and focus on the "vacate part of the vacation." Some of her favourite travel items include pieces from the brand Ebby Rane as well as the First Class Tech Case in the colour Amber Orange from the brand Stow. For her baby shower in New York Meghan gifted her friends with Away suitcases - a favourite with the fash pack - so we assume she'll be thrilled to learn that Away has launched the Latitude and Longitude Totes - stylish totes to carry with you on your travels. Priced at £245 and available now - we reckon Meghan would love it.

 

