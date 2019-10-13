Where the Strictly professionals go on holiday when they're not on the dancefloor

Katya and Neil Jones - Russia
Katya and Neil Jones also used to make use of their family connections, with the former couple regularly travelling back to Katya's native country of Russia prior to their recent split. In March, the professional dancers stayed with Katya's parents in St Petersburg where they enjoyed Russian delicacy Borsh, a soup made from meat or bone stock, sautéed vegetables and beet sour. But Neil clearly never got used to the snow, stating: "Wow it’s cold here in Russia but I do love a bit of skating."
As Russia's second largest city, there are plenty of places for the pair to explore, including wandering along the picturesque canals, taking in the architectural beauty of the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, and visiting one of the 200 museums the city has to offer.