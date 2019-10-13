﻿
Where the Strictly professionals go on holiday when they're not on the dancefloor

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg
Photo: © Instagram
Strictly Come Dancing professionals spend long hours choreographing dances and taking to the stage once a week to wow us with their moves, but what do they do when they're not strutting their stuff on the dancefloor? Turns out the stars love to holiday just as much as the rest of us, and after all their hard work on the show, they definitely deserve a break! We take a look at where they like to kick back and relax...

 

Dianne Buswell -  Mykonos

 

Mykonos is one of the most picturesque holiday destinations in Europe, and Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg made full use of this by posting an array of loved up pictures on Instagram. As well as kissing at sunset and holding hands on a beach-front restaurant, Joe also shared a picture of the couple cosying up on a bench next to the sea, which he jokingly captioned: "She thought that I was looking lovingly into her eyes when in actual fact I was thinking 'I wonder how annoyed she would be if I pushed her in.'"

Dianne Buswell by the pool.
Photo: © Instagram
He also revealed the pair stayed in Cavo Tagoo Mykonos, a stunning 5-star hotel nestled in the white-washed city boasting an infinity pool and sea views. Romantic!

Gorka Marquez in Tenerife.
Photo: © Instagram
Gorka Marquez - Tenerife

 

Before the birth of their daughter Mia, Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson jetted off to Tenerife in March to enjoy some quality time together. As well as relaxing in The Ritz-Carlton, Abama - or in Gorka's case, jumping into the pool - the couple also took a trip to Mount Teide which had a sentimental meaning to Gemma. Speaking of her late father, she said: "We used to come every year and do the hike so it was  bitter sweet, but I know he somehow helped drag me up there."

Gorka and Gemma.
Photo: © Instagram
Whether it's enjoying Siam Park, which is considered to be one of the best waterparks in the world, or visiting Masca, a picturesque village where locals used to hide from attacking pirates, this Canary Island is a great location for all to enjoy. Maybe next year Gemma and Gorka will return as a family of three.

 

Johannes Radebe on holiday
Photo: © Instagram
Johannes Radebe - Mexico

 

The new Strictly pro dancer posed up a storm while on holiday in Mexico in 2017. Wearing small black speedos and sporting short blonde hair, Johannes soaked up the sun in Cozumel, a Mexican island in the Caribbean Sea. Despite the ocean stretching out behind him, many fans seem to focus on his toned abs, with one commenting: "Wow incredible body."  He also took a trip to Costamaya, located about 120 miles south of Cozumel, where he sipped on cocktails at a bar on the beach. 

Visit the Mayan ruins from Costa Maya, swim with starfish in a natural sanctuary off the coast of Costamaya, or if you're like us and can't decide, why not visit both with a cruise? Sign us up! 

Janette Manrara in Croatia
Photo: © Instagram
Janette Manrara - Croatia

 

When she's not away with Aljaz Skorjanec, Janette Manrara also loves a beach holiday with the girls - and who can blame her? She recently chose to take a break in Croatia with Strictly co-stars Luba Mushtuk and Nadia Bychkova, posting a series of pictures of her taking a trip in a boat, exploring the cobbled streets of the town, and posing in a bikini next to crystal blue water.

Janette posing next to the sea.
Photo: © Instagram
And there's no doubt she enjoyed it, writing on Instagram: "#Croatia...... I like you! Having the best time away w/ my girlfriends! #GirlsTrip [lips emoji]" If we had the body of a professional dancer, we'd be laughing too!

Aljaz and Janette in Slovenia
Photo: © Instagram
Aljaz Skorjanec - Slovenia

 

Aljaz and Janette regularly travel back to Aljaz's native country of Slovenia, most recently to celebrate his niece and goddaughter Zala's Christening. 

 

A lake in Solvenia
Photo: © Instagram
Slovenia was also the location of one of their three wedding ceremonies in 2017, and we can see why. Recent images of the couple show unspoilt landscapes, still lakes and caves, as well as Aljaz enjoying some coffee in Vila Planinka in Jezersko, a luxurious retreat that brings the calmness of nature indoors. 

Oti Mabuse in South Africa.
Photo: © Instagram
Oti Mabuse - South Africa

 

Oti made us green with envy with her photos and videos of her stunning break in South Africa in December 2018. She revealed her failed attempts at getting the perfect swimming video, with her nephew curiously following her around a stunning glass pool overlooking the sea. She jokingly captioned the post: "Trying to be 'sexy' and make a cool 'dream holiday video' BUT MY NEPHEW had other plans." She told fans it was in the Eastern Cape - wherever it is, we'd like our next holiday to be there!

AJ Pritchard and girlfriend Abbie Quinnen.
Photo: © Instagram
AJ Pritchard - Crete

 

In July this year, AJ Pritchard whisked girlfriend Abbie Quinnen off to the Greek island of Crete for a sunny getaway, sharing a sweet picture of them cuddled up on Instagram with the caption: "Feeling HAPPY…[heart emoji]". But she wasn't the only one he took! It seems the 24-year-old has introduced Abbie to his parents Adrian and Debbie Pritchard, who joined them for dinner at the Aldemar Knossos Royal resort in the north of the island. 

Crete is the largest Greek island, offering the perfect combination of culture, landscapes and cuisine - and it is even home to the Minotaur legend. With 1100 km of coastline, crystal blue water and breathtaking mountain ranges, it's clear why AJ chose to holiday there!

 

Katya and Niel Jones in the snow
Photo: © Instagram
Katya and Neil Jones - Russia 

 

Katya and Neil Jones also used to make use of their family connections, with the former couple regularly travelling back to Katya's native country of Russia prior to their recent split. In March, the professional dancers stayed with Katya's parents in St Petersburg where they enjoyed Russian delicacy Borsh, a soup made from meat or bone stock, sautéed vegetables and beet sour. But Neil clearly never got used to the snow, stating: "Wow it’s cold here in Russia but I do love a bit of skating."

As Russia's second largest city, there are plenty of places for the pair to explore, including wandering along the picturesque canals, taking in the architectural beauty of the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, and visiting one of the 200 museums the city has to offer. 

Amy Dowden and fiance Ben Jones.
Photo: © Instagram
Amy Dowden - UK

 

Amy spent her birthday weekend in August 2019 with her family and fiance Ben Jones in the Forest of Dean. She described it as "a perfect relaxing weekend" and noted it was her last birthday as a Miss, with her wedding to Ben planned for next July. Pictures she posted to Twitter show the couple exploring vast forests and greenery, as well as a cosy-looking hot tub outside a wood cabin in the forest. 

Whether it's exploring underground caverns that date back to the beginning of the bronze age, or hiking through the forest, the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire is a great local destination for a weekend break.

