Christmas giveaway! From luxury spa breaks to Polaroid cameras and Benefit Cosmetics

Win one of these five prizes!

Looking to benefit from a festive giveaway? From a scalp massage at Glass House Spa, sipping champagne at Middlethorpe Hall or getting glammed up with Benefit Cosmetics, treat yourself or a loved one to these fabulous prizes this Christmas.

1. Luxury Spa Break at Middlethorpe Hall

What better way to unwind than on a luxury spa break at a stunning historic country house hotel. As well as use of the Spa facilities and complimentary parking and Wi-Fi, the £758 prize also includes: 

* A bottle of House Champagne in the Room - £64

* Seasonal dinner menu for two - £90

* Overnight accommodation in a deluxe suite located in the C18th Courtyard - £442

* Full Yorkshire breakfast for two - £34

* Two 50-minute Aromatherapy Associates Forrest Therapy Treatments - £128

Prize value: £758

Dates: Sunday to Thursday until 23 December 2020, subject to availability. Not valid on bank holidays and York Race days.

For more information visit middlethorpe.com

2. Polaroid Originals

Get your hands on the Polaroid Originals festive Christmas set and document the holiday season. 

The lucky winner will get their hands on the easy-to-use OneStep 2 camera and two festive film packs, so you can frame your special moments in festive red and gold designs

Prize value: £180

For more information visit uk.polaroidoriginals.com

3. Glass House Retreat

Pamper yourself with a two-day package at Glass House Spa, which includes your choice of bedroom, three fully interchangeable dietary plans and daily exercises classes such as yoga, aqua aerobics and HITT classes. As well as enjoying full use of the gym facilities, swimming pool and Himalayan salt block sauna, there are also the following inclusive treatments: 
* 1X Lifecube session
* 1X Dermalux® facial – 30 mins
* 1X Back, neck & shoulder massage OR scalp massage – 30 mins

If that's not enough to entice you, the prize includes motivational talks, an optional digital detox and a practitioner check in and check out with state of art body composition analyses and goal evaluation.

Prize value: £926

For more information visit glasshouseretreat.co.uk

4. Benefit Cosmetics

Why get one holiday gift set when you could win four? These sets from Benefit Cosmetics are the perfect way to glam up your party look:

BROW Superstars!

Road Trip To Gorgeous

I Brake for Beauty!

Minis Van

Whether you want to minimise the look of pores with The POREfessional: Pearl Primer, get long lashes with BADgal BANG! or perfect your eyebrows with the 24-HR Brow Setter, there are items for every beauty lover.

Prize value: £165

For more information visit benefitcosmetics.com

5. One 4 All Gift Cards

Struggling to decide what to get someone as a gift? For those fussy family and friends, a gift card that is accepted in a range of stores from Marks and Spencer to Hamleys and even Red Letter Days is the perfect solution.

And if one isn't enough, One 4 All is offering two gift cards worth £250 each. 

Prize value: £500

For more information visit one4all.com

 

The closing date for entry is Tuesday 24 December and the lucky winners will be announced on Wednesday 25 December. For more information and to enter, visit competitions.hellomagazine.com.

