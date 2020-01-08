﻿
Inside the Kardashians' dreamy family holidays - from Bali to the Bahamas

bali-2
1/13

Their show may be called Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it is getting increasingly difficult to keep track of the Karsahian-Jenner family when they jet off to exotic holiday destinations. Fans love getting an insight into where the famous family holidays, whether that's their luxury Bali break documented on the TV series or a luxury yacht in Greece. Brace yourself for some serious holiday envy as we take a look at Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie's most lavish breaks in the past…

 

Bali

Where else to begin than their envy-inducing family holiday to Bali in early 2019? The Kardashian clan stayed at a luxury private resort called Soori Resort Hotel, choosing the most expensive and most private villa in the 48-villa resort.

kourtney-bali
2/13

It's believed to have cost a whopping $40k, about £35k, and had approximately ten bedrooms, five infinity pools, a gym, a spa therapy room, a library and even a helipad.

bali-khloe-baby
3/13

As well as hitting the beaches, Khloe enjoyed spending time with her young daughter True on what was her first big family trip.

kim-kardashian-boat-greeze
4/13

Mykonos

There's no better time to relax on holiday than when you're pregnant. That's exactly what Kim did back in 2013 while pregnant with North, heading to the beautiful Greek island of Mykonos with half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, their parents Kris and Bruce and his sons Brody and Brandon. While some of the family enjoyed a quad biking excursion and jet skiing, the mum-to-be took things easy on the luxury yacht the group were staying on.

kim-family-greece
5/13

As well as partying on the lavish 49m O'Ceanos boat, which comes complete with 9 crew members, the family also rented a series of sumptuous villas which boasted views over the azure South Aegean sea.

 

khloe-kardashian-true-bahamas
6/13

The Bahamas

We never thought we'd write Pig Beach and Kim Kardashian in the same sentence, until now! The reality TV star joined her sister Khloe in the Bahamas where they treated their children True and Chicago to a trip to the famous Pig Beach.

khloe-kardashian-pig-beach
7/13

Located on Big Major Cay in the Bahamas' stunning Exuma Islands, the spot has become one of the most Instagram-worthy destinations with around 20 pigs and piglets roaming freely.

kim-kardashian-on-pig-beach
8/13

While the pictures of the cute piggies swimming in the azure waters of a sun-soaked desert island looks dreamy, Kim wasn't convinced. "I was scared lol," she wrote on a clip of her strolling alongside the pigs.

kardashian-armenia
Photo: © Twitter
9/13

Armenia

To explore her roots, 39-year-old Kim made a once-in-a-lifetime journey to her homeland Armenia in 2015. Accompanied by her sister Khloé, rapper husband Kanye West and daughter North, the mother-of-four met the country's prime minister Hovik Abrahamyan and visited the Mother Armenia statue, a memorial commemorating the victims of the Armenian genocide. 

 

After staying in the Armenian capital Yerevan, they made an emotional trip to the historical town of Gyumri to explore the remains of their long-abandoned ancestral home.

kardashian-plane
10/13

Thailand

Back in 2015, the entire family relaxed in Thailand for their annual break. Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie shared snaps of them preparing to board their private jet before Kim chilled on the beach with Bruce Jenner's son, Brody.

 

kylie-shower
11/13

Kylie, who was 16 at the time, gave a little insight into their luxury holiday by posting snaps of her in a green bikini standing in an open shower and sat astride a baby elephant on the impeccable lawns.

brody-jenner-thailand
12/13

Their accommodation was bound to be incredible, but Brody revealed it was their view that was most photo-worthy.  He shared a snap of himself lapping up one of Thailand's breathtaking beaches in his glass-fronted villa. What better way to see the white sandy beach than from the comfort of your own bed? 

Kourtney-Kim-Kendall-Jenner-skiing
13/13

Utah

While it was a bit closer to home than some of their other holidays, their skiing trip near Salt Lake City in Utah in 2018 looked just as dreamy. Kim, Kourtney and Kendall made fans green with envy by posting photos on their private jet and snaps of the beautiful scenery. It's clear that they nailed the winter ski fashion, we just wish we got to see where they retreated to in the evenings. We imagine it was one luxurious chalet!

