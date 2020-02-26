﻿
Royal secrets: The incredible lengths Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's staff go to when packing

Royal couples & where they went on their first date
royal-tour-entourage-luggage
Photo: © Getty Images
Considering the amount of planning and preparation that goes into organising a royal tour, including which engagements to undertake and logistics such as transport and accommodation, it comes as no surprise that the same level of thought also goes into the luggage the royals carry. Unlike the rest of us, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and every other member of the royal family cannot simply pick their favourite outfits. Their stylists have to be mindful that their clothes are appropriate for the weather, for the formality of the engagement and if possible, give a nod to the host country. Members of the royals' entourage then have to sort out what luggage is taken on board, what's stored in the hold, and which suitcases go to which hotels or residences.

If anyone's mastered the art of a streamlined travel system, it's the royal family! Take a look at some of these ultra-organised (and colour-coded) travel photos of the royals over the years...

prince-charles-aircraft-luggage
Photo: © Getty Images
In regards to royal luggage, each item is clearly labelled with the royal's name, in this case, Prince Charles, and where it should be delivered to. Blue means it's wanted on the aircraft, green means it's for the hotel, and yellow means it's going to a residence, for example, the British Ambassador's house of the country the royals are visiting.

Maria Borrallo holding a suitcase
Seasoned travellers Kate and William have an impressive collection of seriously chic yet practical luggage from the luxury travel brand Globe-Trotter. Not only do they each own a 21" trolley case and the 33" extra deep suitcase from the collection, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte also have two 13" Mini Utility Case. Their nanny, Maria Borrallo, was spotted holding one of the cases upon their arrival in Poland in 2017.

prince-george-luggage-details
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George's luggage – likely packed by his nanny Maria or mum Kate – is labelled to go to a residence.

meghan-markle-airport-luggage
Photo: © Splash
Meghan, pictured here before she was royal, previously revealed on her blog that there is one item she always carries with her on board – hand sanitiser.

"I'm no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitiser spray to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat," Meghan wrote on The Tig. "Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you'll be the one whistling dixie with nary a sniffle."

 

kate-middleton-tour-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
One of Kate's full-length gowns is carefully packaged in a dress bag.

 

the-queen
The Queen is said to have an unusual remedy for jetlag: barley sugar. “What the queen is doing by having barley sugar is essentially using her body’s sugar metabolic pathways to help adjust her body clock,” Nick Knight, a specialist in lifestyle medicine, told the Telegraph. We imagine a pack of the small sweets would have made the cut for her holdall luggage on most of her trips!

princess-diana-prince-charles-luggage
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana's trunks were carefully labelled with tags, and her dresses were hung upright in larger boxes.

 

prince-harry-travelling-backpack
Photo: © Getty Images
Harry, with his trusty backpack, and his wife Meghan touched down in Australia back in 2018, just hours after announcing the Duchess's pregnancy. They were surrounded by their entourage and Meghan clutched a folder, no doubt packed with the tour itinerary. 

princess-diana-luggage
Photo: © Getty Images
Each item has two tags – one with the royal's name and another with the location.

the-queen-luggage-details
Photo: © Getty Images
The royals have their system down to a tee! A closer look at some of the briefcases the Queen wanted on board with her when she travelled to Virginia in the US in 2007.

prince-charles-hotel-luggage
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles' silver trunk was clearly labelled to go to the hotel.

 

meghan-markle-travelling-bag
In a 'travel essentials' post on her now-defunct website The Tig, Meghan wrote that it’s important to take the time to look for a travel case or a piece of luggage that "makes you feel like a frequent flier" so you can stay organised and focus on the "vacate part of the vacation." Some of her favourite travel items include pieces from the brand Ebby Rane as well as the First Class Tech Case in the colour Amber Orange from the brand Stow. 

Prada bag
In February, she was pictured carrying a blue Prada travel bag as she disembarked from a plane in Canada. Made from regenerated nylon, the sustainable carry-on features a detachable shoulder strap, two external pockets and the OMA/AMO-designed logo, which comes in five different colours representing the five continents. Costing £1,260, it sounds like it has everything you'd need for your holiday.

