9 celebrities who have suffered shocking holiday accidents

Even celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Reese Witherspoon and Kate Garraway are not immune to holiday disasters. Over the years, some of our favourite stars have suffered mishaps that have ruined their break, from redirected planes to losing sunglasses and even serious injuries. We take a look back at some of the most memorable holiday accidents…

 

Theo Campbell

Love Island star Theo revealed he lost his sight in his right eye after he got hit by a champagne cork while on holiday in Ibiza in 2019. Sharing a photo of himself wearing an eye patch while lying next to his former girlfriend Kaz Crossley, he explained: "So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me." Ouch!

Amanda Holden

Who can forget the horrifying moment Amanda revealed how she broke her leg last year? The Heart Radio star told her colleagues she had been playing on an inflatable assault course in the sea in Cyprus with her daughter Hollie when she fell off the inflatable platform and twisted her leg. After a general anaesthetic, a metal plate and a few weeks on a scooter (which she colour-coordinated with her outfits!), she was as good as new.

Myles Stephenson

In February 2020, former I'm a Celebrity star Myles spent time in intensive care due to a snowboarding accident. He was enjoying a break in Andorra when he fell, resulting in broken bones and internal bleeding. He opened up about his injuries while in hospital, explaining: "I look a bit worse for wear, don't I? Basically, I broke a few ribs, I ruptured my spleen and have some internal bleeding. That has stopped now, so I'm just chilling here on ICU - it's like a five-star ICU - it's amazing."

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a flying nightmare at the end of 2019! The royal couple were unable to land at the Pakistani Royal Air Force base after their plane was caught in a thunderstorm, causing the passengers to experience severe turbulence before turning back to Lahore. But royal correspondent for Good Morning Britain Nick Dixon revealed William's biggest concern was that the turbulence had knocked over his vodka and tonic!

Reese Witherspoon

Kayaking sounds like an exciting holiday activity, but Reese's experience was less than ideal. During her "wilderness" holiday with son Deacon in Canada in 2017, the Big Little Lies actress revealed she plunged the pair into the icy glacier water - and we're getting goosebumps just thinking about it! "They said 'no, there's no way you can roll this kayak because it is literally un-rollable,'" Reese recalled during an appearance on The Ellen Show. "What did I do five minutes into it? Rolled us right into the water."

Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams' skiing holidays may look idyllic, but they don't always go according to plan. Following a family skiing holiday in Canada in 2018, Victoria shared a picture of herself sporting a foot brace and holding onto crutches at her London home. The star wrote: "Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest!"

 

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway suffered an embarrassing mishap while trying to get into the pool on her sunny holiday in 2019. A video shows her slipping over when getting into the pool and bumping her head before splashing awkwardly into the water. Luckily, it was only her pride that was hurt! 

Susanna Reid

Back in 2019, the GMB star took to Twitter to share a photo of her swollen lip following a mishap on holiday. She explained: "Responding to (non-existent) demand for holiday snaps, here's one of me having walked into a pane of glass thinking it was an open door and looking, as a result, like I'd had lip filler. (Swelling unfortunately gone down now.) Also almost broke my nose. Happy days." Not the most ideal situation, especially since she works on TV!

Dan Baldwin

We've all lost our sunglasses at some point, even Holly Willoughby's husband Dan! The pair were holidaying in Portugal in 2019 with close friend Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie when Dan's glasses fell straight into the stream he was paddling in. In the short video, Holly was covering her face with her hands while Dan shouted: "They're expensive! NO!" Oops!

 

