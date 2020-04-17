﻿
Royals photographed in front of stunning landmarks around the world: From the Queen to Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex

Embarking on breathtaking tours around the globe, these royals have been photographed in front of some of the world's most iconic landmarks. From the Colosseum to the Great Wall of China, the pyramids of Giza to Stonehenge, we've rounded a scrapbook of photos from our favourite royal travels. Who could ever forget the look of love between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they posed for a picture by the Eiffel Tower? Or when Princess Diana made headlines as she toured the Taj Mahal solo. This royal round up looks all the way back to 1964, when The British royal family visited the Parthenon in Athens. 

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh 

Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to visit China in 1986. Embarking on one of her most iconic tours to date alongside Prince Phillip, the pair enjoyed a day in the sunshine as they explored the Great Wall of China. 

In 2016 her majesty and Prince Phillip headed to Northern Ireland's top tourist attraction - the Giant's Causeway. A UNESCO world heritage site, this striking landmark is made up of around 40,000 black basalt columns which protrude from the sea. 

Prince Philip took Prince Charles and Princess Anne on a royal visit to the Parthenon in Greece, 1964.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 

Embarking on a royal tour of Australia, in 2014 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock. Aside from Charles and Diana, there have previously only been two other royal visits to the sacred site — by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia in 2005, and by Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and Crown Princess Maxima of the Netherlands in 2006.

Pictured in Trocadero square on March 18, 2017, the royal couple posed for photos in front of the world-famous Eiffel Tower before taking part in a game of rugby. 

Diana, Princess of Wales

In 1991 Princess Diana posed for photographers next to the monument of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. As of 2007, the art deco statue has been declared to be one of the New Seven Wonders of the world. 

Looking radiant as ever, Diana, Princess of Wales made headlines when she visited the pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx in Egypt, on May 12 1992. She pronounced the landmarks as ''breathtaking.''

Taken on February 11 1992, this photo of Princess Diana sitting on a bench in front of the Taj Mahal is still so iconic today. Visiting the 17th Century marble mausoleum alone while Prince Charles carried out diplomatic work elsewhere in Agra, the royal reportedly told journalists that it was a healing and fascinating experience. 

The Prince of Wales

While touring Italy alongside his wife, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles made sure to tick the Colosseum off of his bucket list. Paying a visit to the House of Augustus on April 27 2009, the royal made sure to take a photo with the iconic landmark in the background. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Susex sailed across Sydney harbour at Sydney Olympic Park on October 21, 2018. Visiting the famous site as part of their official 16-day Autumn tour of cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, it was on this tour that Meghan and Harry announced that she was pregnant with Prince Archie.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex 

Braving the British weather on May 1 2014, the Earl and Countess of Wessex travelled to Wiltshire to visit the World Heritage site of Stonehenge.

