How dreamy are these breaks?

Everyone loves to escape everyday life for a relaxing holiday, even royalty! The coronavirus lockdown means nobody can jet off abroad, but it can't stop us from planning our post-quarantine breaks, and what better place to get inspiration than from our favourite royals. Luckily, there have been a number of occasions when they have shared their favourite getaways with the public – be it the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family skiing trip or the Spanish royal family's visits to Majorca. Take a look through their happy holiday snaps…

 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated the 2019 Christmas holidays in Canada with their son Archie, where the family enjoyed hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island. Speaking of the trip, Meghan said: "Just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people also just walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go 'ahh' when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us."

harry-meghan-botswana
Early on in their relationship, Harry took Meghan away to Botswana on a romantic trip, during which they visited conservation organisation Elephants Without Borders. The royal couple shared a photograph (above) from the 2017 trip on their official Instagram account in April 2019.

meghan-mexico
Before she joined the royal family, Duchess Meghan often shared sunny snaps from her travels all over the world (on her now-deleted Instagram account). This pool shot was taken in Mexico - dreamy!

harry-willliam-eugenie-beatrice-skiing
A family affair

Skiing is a popular activity among most royals, with many starting to learn to perfect their technique at a very young age. Back in 1995, cousins Princes Harry and William and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie all enjoyed a family getaway to Klosters in Switzerland. How adorable are sisters Beatrice and Eugenie in their matching red outfits and hair bows?

 

3-royals-holiday
Prince Charles

Wiliam and Harry clearly love the sport, as they returned to the slopes with their dad Prince Charles for a family ski trip in 2005.

4-royals-holiday
The Duchess of Cambridge

A young Kate Middleton also joined them on the trip! Active Kate happily carried her skis as they prepared for a day on the mountain.

5-royals-holiday
Later, in 2016, they would enjoy their own family skiing holiday in the French Alps. The couple took children Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Prince Louis hadn't arrived yet!) on a short private break, and released some official photographs to the public.

8-royals-holiday
Princess Diana

Diana and Charles took young Princes William and Harry on holiday to Majorca in 1987, joining the Spanish royal family.

We love this shot from a trip to Necker Island in 1990, when Harry and William had fun burying their mum in the sand!

 

A young Prince Harry looks as though he is loving every moment of his holiday in the Caribbean with mum Princess Diana in 1993! Going for a dip in the clear waters of Nevis island and catching the waves on a bodyboard - what more could you want?

The Queen

Of course, the Queen packs her bags for Balmoral every summer – and spends some time off there for a number of weeks. It's a popular spot for the whole family, too, with William and Kate often paying a visit, and Prince Harry. No doubt Meghan and baby Archie will make their first trip there in 2019.

Family members including the Queen, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Prince Charles enjoyed a private family holiday around the Western Isles of Scotland in August 2010.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Newlyweds Sarah and Prince Andrew honeymooned on the Royal Yacht Britannia in the Atlantic, after spending some time on the Azores Islands near Portugal.

How lovely is this gorgeous shot of Sarah with daughters Eugenie and Beatrice on holiday in St Tropez in 2005?

 

Princess Beatrice 

Beatrice clearly loves the French Riviera, as she returned again in 2010. The royal was pictured soaking up some sunshine in Saint-Tropez, and judging by the background of the photo, it was a very popular beach!

Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal family visit Majorca for a holiday every year, and are often seen happily strolling around and enjoying their break. We love this shot of the couple walking with daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, looking relaxed in their holiday gear!

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Princess Madeleine likes to share personal shots from her family trips on her social media pages. Back in 2016, she shared some beautiful Facebook photographs from a holiday in the Maldives – the family enjoyed a beach break in their own private villa on the isle of Kunfunadhoo.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Madeleine's older sister Crown Princess Victoria often takes her family to the island of Öland, where they sometimes spend Easter and summer holidays. Some very sweet photos were shared on the royals' official Instagram page with the caption: "Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar photographed during an Easter weekend walk on Öland."

