Everyone loves to escape everyday life for a relaxing holiday, even royalty! The coronavirus lockdown means nobody can jet off abroad, but it can't stop us from planning our post-quarantine breaks, and what better place to get inspiration than from our favourite royals. Luckily, there have been a number of occasions when they have shared their favourite getaways with the public – be it the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family skiing trip or the Spanish royal family's visits to Majorca. Take a look through their happy holiday snaps…
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated the 2019 Christmas holidays in Canada with their son Archie, where the family enjoyed hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island. Speaking of the trip, Meghan said: "Just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people also just walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go 'ahh' when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us."