8 celebrity couples who prove long-distance relationships work out

Talk about couple goals!

6 exciting virtual things to do in lockdown this May bank holiday weekend
Megan Bull
meghan-markle-prince-harry-rain
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

With the world on lockdown, the concept of a long-distance relationship can seem twice as intimidating - but that doesn't mean it's impossible. These celebrity couples are living proof that absence does make the heart grow fonder, and we're taking note. Find out how the likes of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the Beckhams, and Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have mastered the art of long-distance relationships. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 

"I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship," explained Prince Harry, as the couple gave their first TV appearance to the BBC, following their engagement announcement. "So [that's how] - we made it work."

michelle-keegan-mark-wright
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright 

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are no strangers to long-distance, and in 2019 she admitted that their relationship had been "tough." Opening up on the Jonathan Ross show, she said: "He got the job in LA while I was in Malaysia [for Our Girl]. We were apart for about four months. It was really tough. People said, 'How did you deal with it?' and stuff. Thank God for FaceTime and things like that."

emily-blunt-john-krasinski
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

John Krasinski And Emily Blunt

Hollywood power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are the definition of goals - but that doesn't mean that their relationship has always been smooth sailing. The two have had to contend with long-distance while working on different projects across the globe. In fact, while Emily was filming Mary Poppins Returns in 2018, it was reported that John would fly to London every other weekend to visit his wife and their two daughters.

ed-sheeran-cherry-seaborn
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran originally met Cherry Seaborn at the age of eleven but it wasn't until 2015 that he actually decided to ask out his childhood friend. Embarking on a long-distance relationship over the next six months, the couple managed to build a solid foundation in spite of their busy schedules. Cherry eventually quit her job in New York, moving to London, and Ed decided to take a break from touring to spend more time with his girlfriend. As of 2020 the pair have been married for two years and are living together with their adorable cats Calippo & Dorito in London. 

sjp-matthew-broderick
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

They've been married for over 20 years, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are still going strong. In January 2018, the Sex and The City actress spoke on Sophia Amoruso's Girlboss Radio podcast. "I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together," she said. "His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that's been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way... anytime that any relationship is hard, it's the point in which you're deciding, is this worth the investment getting through whatever that thing is?"

ashley-graham-justin-ervin
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have been married for ten years but the couple don't actually live together - Ashley lives in New York and Justin spends most of his time in Los Angeles. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2016 the supermodel explained: "We don't go longer than two weeks without seeing each other." 

Proving that distance doesn't have to be a couple's worst enemy, Ashley continued: "It's absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in L.A. or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It's pretty sexy.

troian-bellisario-adam
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams

Posting on Instagram, Troian melted our hearts in 2016 when she wrote: "Any of the tough times we've had making 8 years of long-distance work was worth it. The pining. The missing. The quiet nights alone believing that it would be worth it. We were right to believe in us." In 2018 Troian gave birth to the couple's daughter, Aurora. 

courtney-cox-johnny-mcdaid
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid

Friends star Courteney Cox has been dating Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid since 2013. Speaking on the Ellen show at home, Courteney admitted last week that isolating away from her boyfriend had been difficult. "I have not seen him for so long," she said. 'We spend a lot of time on Facebook but I just miss his physical touch. This is hard." Nonetheless, the TV icon and her Irish beau have practiced long-distance before, with Johnny living in England and Courteney based in the US. 

