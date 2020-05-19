﻿
6 UK staycations perfect for a post-lockdown getaway: From Cliveden House to the Norfolk Lavender Fields

6 UK staycations perfect for a post-lockdown getaway: From Cliveden House to the Norfolk Lavender Fields
6 UK staycations perfect for a post-lockdown getaway: From Cliveden House to the Norfolk Lavender Fields

Megan Bull
cliveden-house
Photo: © Instagram
Searching for a post-lockdown getaway? Why not take a day trip to the lavender fields in Norfolk, or plan a two-night stay at Cliveden House where the Duchess of Sussex spent the night before her wedding to Prince Harry? These breathtaking destinations are perfect for a staycation in the UK. Whether you fancy a country escape or a coastal retreat, there's something for everyone...

Cliveden House, Berkshire

This five-star country house hotel hosted Duchess Meghan the night before her lavish royal wedding to Prince Harry. Stretching across 376 verdant acres, the 17th-century property is situated alongside the banks of the River Thames in Berkshire and has welcomed the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill, and Charlie Chaplin through its opulent doors. The hotel is currently accepting bookings for dates after the 1st of July 2020, perfect for a much-needed getaway with your nearest and dearest. 

For more information visit clivedenhouse.co.uk

Photo: © Getty Images
Norfolk Lavender Fields

Post-lockdown, a day trip to the lavender fields in Norfolk might just be what the doctor ordered. Brimming with beautiful blooms, you'll enter an enchanting vista of peaceful gardens infused with the relaxing scent of lavender.

For more information visit norfolk-lavender.co.uk

Photo: © Getty Images
Sandbanks Beach, Dorset 

With golden sands and cerulean shores, Sandbanks is considered one of Britain's best beaches. Perfect for a family day out at the seaside, you'll also find a crazy golf course, children's play area, and a watersports equipment hire station. 

For more information go to visit-dorset.com

Bel & The Dragon, various locations across the South of England

With a collection of Country Inns and restaurants situated across South England's most charming towns and villages, couples and families alike can escape to the English countryside, staying in characterful rooms adorned with timeless, cosy and classic décor.

For more information visit belandthedragon.co.uk

Orchard Treehouse, Worcestershire

Wrapped around a magnificent Cypriot pine tree in the grounds of a medieval Manor house, you'll find the Orchard Treehouse. Boasting a private hot tub on the deck, guests can also stretch their legs and navigate the sprawling footpaths over Bredon Hill or cycle over to the picturesque village of Little Comberton.

For more information visit canopyandstars.co.uk

Photo: © Instagram
Love2Stay, Shropshire

Just a stone's throw from the rolling Shropshire Hills, the Love2Stay resort offers luxury caravanning and glamping holidays. From fully serviced caravan pitches to stunning safari lodges with their own private hot tubs and large flat-screen televisions, you'll be spoilt for choice. With a host of fitness activities on offer, guests can work out in the resort's techno gym, spend the day fishing or take a dip in the natural swimming pool. 

For more information visit love2stay.co.uk

