Wish we were here! 10 photos of the royals on amazing summer holidays

They've been enjoying summer staycations

Photo: © Instagram
Our summer holidays may not have gone to plan this year with the ongoing global pandemic, but that hasn't stopped families, including the royals, from enjoying some downtime - whether that's abroad or on home soil.

The Danish, Norwegian, Swedish and Dutch royals are just some of the famous faces who have been planning staycations and making the most of their beautiful countries. Some have been exploring different regions, while others have settled down in their summer palaces. Take a look at the most beautiful family snaps they've shared so far...

Prince Joachim of Denmark

The Danish father-of-four is on holiday in France, where his wife Princess Marie is from. Marie shared this photo on Instagram, with the caption: "Summer greetings from Château de Cayx ."

Joachim and Marie share two children: Princess Athena, eight, and Prince Henrik, 11. The doting dad also has two elder sons, Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 18, with his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

princess-mary-holiday-with-family
Photo: © Instagram
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Meanwhile, Joachim's elder brother Prince Frederik and his wife Princess Mary have remained in Denmark and are holidaying in their summer residence, Gråsten Slot.

The Danish royal family shared this shot on Instagram alongside the caption: "A couple of wonderful memories from the summer in the beautiful Graasten. ⁣With the desire for a continued good summer - preferably with a little more sunshine."

WATCH: The palaces that are re-opening to royal fans this summer

princess-mary-twins-tennis
Photo: © Instagram
Mary revealed that the couple's twins are taking after their father with their love of tennis, sharing this adorable photo of nine-year-old Josephine and Vincent.

norwegian-royals-group-photo
Photo: © Instagram
Norwegian royal family

Who wouldn't want to pull up a chair and join the Norwegian royals for this delightful alfresco meal? The caption read: "The royal family wishes everyone a really good summer!" ⁣

Photo: The Royal Court

norwegian-royals-on-summer-holiday
Photo: © Instagram
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Heir to the Norwegian throne Prince Haakon looked like he was having the best time on holiday with his wife Mette-Marit and their two children, Princess Ingrid, 16, and Prince Sverre, 14 - not to mention their pet pooches!

The photo, which was taken on the Norwegian island of Dvergsøya, was released to celebrate the future king's 47th birthday.

Photo: NTB Scanpix / Lise Åserud

norwegian-royals-on-summer-holiday-2
Photo: © Instagram
The palace also shared this gorgeous shot showing off the beautiful Norwegian scenery.

prince-carl-philip-cycling
Photo: © Instagram
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden

The Swedish royals have certainly been having an active summer. Prince Carl Philip, his wife Princess Sofia and their two sons Prince Gabriel, two, and Prince Alexander, four, have been exploring their home country.

In late June, the family wrote on Instagram: "We want to wish you a nice summer! Since many are staying at home this year and discovering Sweden up close, we will share some of our favourite places where we'll be this summer on Instagram.

"This is to show that our beautiful country has fantastic opportunities for a fun, wonderful and activity-filled holiday."

princess-sofia-kids
Photo: © Instagram
How sweet are Alexander and Gabriel in this holiday snap? The family have enjoyed cycling, stopping for picnics and also exploring the ruins of Borgholm Castle, which they called "an exciting adventure for both big and small" visitors.

dutch-royals-on-summer-holiday
Photo: © Getty Images
Dutch royal family

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima kicked off their summer holidays in traditional style - with a photocall at their mansion in The Hague. The couple posed with their three beautiful teenage daughters, Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 15, and 13-year-old Princess Ariane, in their home garden.

dutch-royal-family-posing
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal family happily posed for pictures, coordinating in white and blue.

