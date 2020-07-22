Our summer holidays may not have gone to plan this year with the ongoing global pandemic, but that hasn't stopped families, including the royals, from enjoying some downtime - whether that's abroad or on home soil.
The Danish, Norwegian, Swedish and Dutch royals are just some of the famous faces who have been planning staycations and making the most of their beautiful countries. Some have been exploring different regions, while others have settled down in their summer palaces. Take a look at the most beautiful family snaps they've shared so far...
Prince Joachim of Denmark
The Danish father-of-four is on holiday in France, where his wife Princess Marie is from. Marie shared this photo on Instagram, with the caption: "Summer greetings from Château de Cayx ."
Joachim and Marie share two children: Princess Athena, eight, and Prince Henrik, 11. The doting dad also has two elder sons, Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 18, with his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.
