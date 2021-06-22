﻿
Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty

Where royals go in Norfolk - the 13 best places to spot the royals

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
We all dreamed of the return of overseas travel to bask in the summer sunlight and taste the tropical heat. Sadly, international travel restrictions mean that holidays abroad are currently off the cards, and while we’re not able to magic the Mediterranean weather to the UK, this royal-favourite retreat makes for the ideal staycation…

Norfolk is an East Anglian coastal county that not only makes for the perfect seaside stay, but is also the ultimate place to spot the royal family off duty! Loved by likes of The Queen, Prince Charles, and even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the quaint coastal escape is quite the unexpected regal destination.

Discover all the places royals have been spotted in Norfolk, from their off duty days at the luscious beaches to their official royal engagements and making memories at the Sandringham Estate…

King's Lynn Train Station, Norfolk

The journey from London to Norfolk takes less than two hours on the train, and is the eco-conscious Queen's preferred mode of transport when she's spending time away from the city. 

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Norfolk beach

Being a coastal county, Norfolk boasts an entire coastline of stunning sandy beaches, loved by the royals and their four-legged friends. The Queen Mother loved to stroll along the coast with her Corgi, and no doubt loved to tuck into a scoop of delicious Norfolk ice cream!

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Sainsbury's, King's Lynn in Norfolk

The Duchess of Cambridge has proved time and time again that she's just like every other mum, from taking her children swimming to shopping in the local supermarket. And back in March just before the lockdown, Kate was spotted in Sainsbury's in King's Lynn, close to the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Sandringham Play Park 

Duchess Kate's Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 inspired a revamp of the adventure playground at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and visitors have been making use of the brand new attraction that is now open.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children - Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and three-year-old Prince Louis - were spotted happily playing in the new Sandringham play park on the Queen’s Norfolk estate as they made the most of the sunshine in April.

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Mable's Paint Pot in King's Lynn, Norfolk

Kate and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love to get crafty and recently made a low-key outing to one of their favourite local attractions in Norfolk, Mable's Paint Pot in Kings Lynn.

The family are clearly big fans of Mabel's Paint Pot, which is also a traditional sweet shop. The pottery painting hub is a place "where people of all ages can get creative with ceramics in a truly enchanting and inspiring setting".

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
St Peter and St Paul's Church, Norfolk

When staying in Norfolk, the royal family have been spotted several times attending Church services at St Peter and St Paul's Church in West Newton.

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
The Rose and Crown Pub, Snettisham in Norfolk

In true British style, Prince William likes to enjoy a nice cold pint at the end of long week. The royal tucked into a bowl of chips and pint of Aspalls cider his Norfolk local, The Rose and Crown pub in July last year ahead of the pub's reopening after the first lockdown.

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Fakenham Garden Centre, Norfolk

The Duchess of Cambridge brought sunshine to a children's hospice as she joined families to plant a new patio garden. Keen gardener Kate came up with the idea to transform the terrace area at The Nook, near Norwich, and sourced sensory plants and flowers for the outdoor space from Fakenham Garden Centre.

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Church of St Mary Magdelene, Sandringham

Before the pandemic, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were often spotted attending Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate.

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Smiths the Bakers, Norfolk

It's no secret that the Duke of Cambridge has quite the sweet tooth, so it comes at no surprise that he has been spotted at local bakery, Smiths the Bakers on the High Street in Norfolk.

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Sandringham Flower Show

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles love the annual Sandringham Flower Show, which welcomes competition displays from local Norfolk growers and farmers that include flowers, gardens, cakes and baked goods, as well as vegetables.

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Playing football at Sandringham

The Sandringham Estate is the royal's official Norfolk retreat, so it's no wonder the royals like to let off some steam when they're not tied up with official royal engagements. Brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were spotted on Christmas Eve in 2015 taking part in the annual Sandringham Football Match on Christmas Eve.

Prince Harry even took his wife, Meghan Markle to the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church some years later.

Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty
Church on Christmas Day

Before the pandemic hit, many of the royals flocked to their Norfolk home, the Sandringham Estate to spend a family Christmas together. Kate Middleton and Prince William took Princess Charlotte and Prince George to the Church of St Mary Magdelene on Christmas day in 2019, along with Prince Charles, The Queen, Princess Beatrice and many other regal family members.  

