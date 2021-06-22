Royal spotting in Norfolk: Where you might see the Queen, Kate Middleton & Prince William off-duty

We all dreamed of the return of overseas travel to bask in the summer sunlight and taste the tropical heat. Sadly, international travel restrictions mean that holidays abroad are currently off the cards, and while we’re not able to magic the Mediterranean weather to the UK, this royal-favourite retreat makes for the ideal staycation…
Norfolk is an East Anglian coastal county that not only makes for the perfect seaside stay, but is also the ultimate place to spot the royal family off duty! Loved by likes of The Queen, Prince Charles, and even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the quaint coastal escape is quite the unexpected regal destination.
Discover all the places royals have been spotted in Norfolk, from their off duty days at the luscious beaches to their official royal engagements and making memories at the Sandringham Estate…
King's Lynn Train Station, Norfolk
The journey from London to Norfolk takes less than two hours on the train, and is the eco-conscious Queen's preferred mode of transport when she's spending time away from the city.
