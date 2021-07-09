﻿
Celebrities sunning themselves in Italy: Julianne Hough, Amy Robach, Katy Perry, more

Italy looks like the place to be!

With travel restrictions finally easing and the possibility of enjoying a vacation abroad again now a reality, celebrities have wasted no time in jetting off for some summer sun.

And the country to be seen in at the moment appears to be Italy, with the likes of Julianne Hough, Amy Robach and Katy Perry taking advantage of some Italian hospitality.

But who else is calling Italy home right now? Keep reading to find out…

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough has been making us green with envy during her vacation to Capri. Not only is she enjoying luxury yacht trips and fine food, but she also has the best collection of swimwear we've ever seen and has yet to repeat any outfits! Talk about extra luggage…

 

Amy Robach

GMA's Amy Robach spent her last day in Rome going for a run near the world-famous Colosseum – now that's commitment!

The TV star enjoyed some time with her husband, Andrew Shue, and their family, visiting Vatican City, Varenna, and Lake Como.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took daughter Daisy on her first overseas trip when they visited Venice in June. The couple were joined by Orlando's son Flynn – who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr – and other family members.

Katy and the actor did manage to sneak away for some quality time together though as they were pictured enjoying a romantic gondola ride. 

 

Gwyneth Paltrow 

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk were delighted to play "tourists" again as they took in the sights around Florence in July.

The 48-year-old displayed her sun-kissed skin in a gorgeous selfie with her husband as they posed with the historic Ponte Vecchio in the background.

"Tourists at long last," she captioned the snap.

 

George and Amal Clooney

George Clooney and his wife Amal are believed to have returned to their holiday home in Lake Como back in June with their twins Alexander and Ella, four, in tow.

According to People, the couple were "thrilled" to be back after not visiting for two years.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde were spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht off the Island of Giglio near Tuscany in July.

The couple put on an amorous display as they kissed on deck and enjoyed a smooch while larking about in the ocean.

 

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth spent just 48 hours in Milan in June, but even the quick stopover was worth the wait. The Blue Crush star tucked into delicious pasta dishes and found a new appreciation for foreign lands.

"The first International trip in almost 2 years, + my heart took on a different type of appreciation entirely," she wrote on Instagram.

"Everything is new again ... we couldn't be more grateful."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

