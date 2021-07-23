18 luxurious celebrity holiday homes that have to be seen to be believed

Considering they already have stunning family homes, it comes as no surprise that many celebrities own equally luxurious holiday homes where they can enjoy the same privacy and lavish amenities.
The likes of Victoria Beckham, Kate Middleton, and Amanda Holden are all among those lucky stars with properties in the Cotswolds, California and more.
Keep scrolling to see some of the most lavish celebrity holiday homes, some of which include swimming pools or private beaches...
Phillip Schofield's Portugal holiday home
Phillip Schofield regularly visits his beautiful holiday home in Portugal which boasts an outdoor swimming pool with jaw-dropping views across the Portuguese hills.
A chic cream terrace with an outdoor dining table and lawn area are also features of the This Morning presenter's property. His co-host Holly Willoughby has also been to visit his holiday home along with her husband Dan Baldwin, as well as TV presenter Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall.
