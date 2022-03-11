﻿
14 Photos | Travel

14 times the royals posed in front of world landmarks: Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla & more

These jet-setting royals are giving us serious wanderlust

International travel is finally back on the cards thanks to the removal of restrictions. But before we book our summer holiday this year, we've been reminiscing about some of our favourite royal tours, from flar-flung destinations to European visits.

Embarking on breathtaking trips around the globe, royals including the Queen and Prince Charles have been photographed in front of some of the world's most iconic landmarks. From the Colosseum to the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids of Giza to Stonehenge, we've created a scrapbook of photos from our favourite royal travels. Who could forget the look of love between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they posed for a picture by the Eiffel Tower? Or when Princess Diana made headlines after touring the Taj Mahal solo.

Keep scrolling for all the best photos of royals posing in front of landmarks...

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to visit China in 1986. Embarking on one of her most iconic tours to date alongside Prince Phillip, the pair enjoyed a day in the sunshine as they explored the Great Wall of China.

In 2016 her majesty and Prince Phillip headed to Northern Ireland's top tourist attraction - the Giant's Causeway. A UNESCO world heritage site, this striking landmark is made up of around 40,000 black basalt columns which protrude from the sea.

Prince Philip took Prince Charles and Princess Anne on a royal visit to the Parthenon in Greece, 1964.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Embarking on a royal tour of Australia, in 2014 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock. Aside from Charles and Diana, there have only been two other royal visits to the sacred site — by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia in 2005, and by Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and Crown Princess Maxima of the Netherlands in 2006.

In April 2016, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose to end their highly successful tour of India with a visit to the country’s most iconic landmark, the Taj Mahal. It was perhaps the most poignant and defining moment of Prince William and Kate's tour of India – following in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales who has also been pictured outside the beautiful landmark. The couple were clearly struck by the beauty of the sacred mausoleum, also known as the "monument of love".

Pictured in Trocadero square on March 18, 2017, the royal couple posed for photos in front of the world-famous Eiffel Tower before taking part in a game of rugby.

Diana, Princess of Wales

In 1991 Princess Diana stopped for a photo alongside the monument of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. As of 2007, the art deco statue has been declared as one of the New Seven Wonders of the world.

Looking as radiant as ever, Diana made headlines when she visited The Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx in Egypt on May 12 1992. She described the landmarks as ''breathtaking.''

Taken on February 11 1992, this photo of Diana sitting on a bench in front of the Taj Mahal remains one of the most iconic snaps of the princess. Visiting the 17th Century marble mausoleum alone while Prince Charles carried out diplomatic duties elsewhere in Agra, the royal reportedly told journalists that it was a healing and fascinating experience.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall

While touring Italy alongside his wife, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles made sure to tick the Colosseum off of his bucket list. Paying a visit to the House of Augustus on April 27 2009, the royal made sure to take a photo with the iconic landmark in the background.

During their four-day tour of the Middle East last autumn, the Prince of Wales and his wife Duchess Camilla visited the ancient Roman Decapolis city of Gadara in Umm Qais, Jordan. The pair soaked up the history as they enjoyed a walking tour of archaeological ruins, accompanied by Jordan's Princess Dana Firas. Charles even planted a tree to symbolise strong roots between the country and the UK.

In 2019 Charles and Camilla stopped to greet crowds at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Susex sailed across Sydney harbour at Sydney Olympic Park on October 21, 2018. Visiting the famous site as part of their official 16-day Autumn tour of cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, it was on this tour that Meghan and Harry announced that she was pregnant with Prince Archie.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex

Braving the British weather on May 1 2014, the Earl and Countess of Wessex travelled to Wiltshire for a visit to World Heritage site, Stonehenge.

