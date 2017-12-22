Denise Van Outen's tips for the best family ski holiday

Planning a family ski trip but don't know where to start? Denise Van Outen has shared her top tips with HELLO! after taking her partner Eddie Boxshall and daughter Betsy for an action-packed Christmas holiday in Tignes, France. The 43-year-old said they've had "the most fabulous trip" staying at the family-friendly Mark Warner Chalet Hotel Aiguille Percée, which has something for all of them to enjoy. Read on for her top tips for planning the perfect family holiday...

Do your research:

"I think the best thing to do if you’re travelling with a great firm like Mark Warner, they're tried and tested, they've had great reviews. I did exactly that, I did my research and found out they were the best for young children and families and I've found out since I've been here that some places aren't as organised. And make sure you allow yourself enough time to be here too – because you think it’s just skiing but it's not. There's so much to do. I love trekking, there's great walking, great restaurants. Even the simple things like finding a café to go and have a nice hot chocolate. You want to sit and enjoy those moments."

Look for a resort with a child ski school:

"This was the concern when we booked – friends had raved about Mark Warner and how great they are for kids and having the ski school and everything but I was apprehensive because Betsy had never done it before and kids can be really nervous especially when it comes to ice and snow, it's quite daunting. Even more so when you see other little local kids who are flying past on their skis and have been skiing since the age of two and Betsy is seven. But I have to say the company that organises the ski lessons have been absolutely amazing, the instructors are so patient with the children. I went to her ski lesson and she was just flying past me, I looked like the beginner and she was the pro. "

Take advantage of the kids club:

"The kids club is phenomenal, they look after them so well, yesterday Betsy went off and built a snowman, then they went sledging, then she went into the children's room and they do arts and crafts, she’s made me this Christmas tree card it's been lovely. All credit to the Mark Warner staff – so attentive and great with the kids, it's very relaxed."

Enjoy the fabulous food:

"You get a fabulous buffet breakfast, I keep blaming the altitude for the fact that I'm eating so much... afternoon tea – great cakes, and then your evening meal which is really nice. Actually what Betsy's done every evening is she's gone to the kids club to watch a movie so I've been able to sit and eat and have a meal with Eddie just the two of us. Every evening I've asked if she wants to come and eat with us but they get food in the kids club, and she's just wanted to be with the other kids. She watched Toy Story last night, and it really winds them down at the end of the day."

Denise Van Outen said she had a "fabulous" time in Tignes

Denise's skiing holiday highlights:

"First of all seeing Betsy go down a slope in her first lesson was amazing for me, as any parent would say. We went and had lunch at the panoramic restaurant at the top of the slopes which was amazing, the scenery was amazing. And then the Husky ride, which was something we'll treasure forever, it was really lovely for us, magical to go through the mountains. It's about eight to ten huskies, they go quite fast, but not too fast, it was nice, some parts of it were quite slow and we went onto the frozen lake and that was fun."

