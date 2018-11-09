We found the ultimate winter family holiday to sunny Spain with CLC World Resorts & Hotels Presented by CLC World Resorts & Hotels

It may have been a slightly grey, drizzly half term in the UK, but not for us as I took my family for a short trip back to Club La Costa World in sunny Spain. Even in late October the temperatures around Malaga are regularly in the early twenties and we were delighted to be met by blue skies – not to mention the welcoming smiles of our friends on the CLC World Resorts & Hotels team. My first visit to the resort, which covers a vast 950,000 square metres and is home to 800 apartments with panoramic Mediterranean ocean views, was in June this year when I took up the CLC World ‘free holiday’ promotional offer. Having answered one of their holiday questionnaires at Alicante airport last year, I genuinely received a free promotional week at the resort.

As I wrote for HELLO! in June, it exceeded expectations and we delighted in exploring what I now refer to as a hidden gem on the Costa del Sol. Our contemporary, well-equipped two-bed Santa Cruz Suite was perfectly situated for the children’s pools and family-friendly Safari restaurant. There was great entertainment for the kids and adults every day. This time, we were upgraded to a Signature Collection Suite, which is the more luxurious accommodation available to those who take up CLC World Resorts & Hotels membership. As well as a more lavish finish to the interior design, where chic finishing touches included contemporary artwork on the walls, quality fabrics and sleek modern furniture, there was still a comfortable home-from-home feel. I loved the way the inside of our spacious two-bedroom apartment melded seamlessly with the outside, which boasted a large roof terrace, with an entertaining and relaxation area with day beds and family-sized dining space. The children immediately jumped into the Jacuzzi hot tub and we were able to take advantage of the private BBQ area when our personal concierge (a benefit of becoming a Signature Collection member) arranged for a chef to cook for us ‘in-suite’ one evening.

Tailor-made trips from Club La Costa World

Our concierge – the amazing Belinda – was on call every day, and she arranged some tailor-made trips for us to explore the locale. We visited child-friendly Paloma Park in nearby Benalmádena - where the children delighted in the chance to chase wild rabbits - followed by a nearby cable car experience, where we were treated to a spectacular birds-of-prey show at the peak of Mount Calamorro. The next day, my boys were beside themselves at the chance to channel Willy Wonka with a private chocolate-making experience at Mayan Monkey Mijas, a chocolate factory and happiness lab in the picturesque Andalucian village of Mijas. The beauty of this membership scheme is that you can tailor-make your holidays each year so you’re always guaranteed a hassle-free, high quality escape.

Comfortable stay and impeccable service

Whatever your accommodation, from standard to Signature, having experienced both, I know that you are assured a comfortable stay and impeccable service all year round. You can even travel light, knowing all the amenities are in your apartment – and that guest services are never far away. My boys have grown quite attached to Belinda, our concierge, and I am slightly concerned they may now expect this kind of service at home!