Where to stay in Turkey: Which Turkish resort is right for you?

What type of traveller are you? The kind who craves a quiet holiday with a beach and a book, an intrepid explorer or perhaps a party animal, through and through? Whichever category you fall into, one place you can visit on your next holiday which is guaranteed to cover all bases is Turkey. With a rich history and culture, plus an amazingly warm climate all year round, not to mention scenery that was made for Instagram, it's no wonder Turkey is top of many holidaymakers’ wish lists. The question is, which of the country's many amazing resorts should you choose to stay in? Here’s our guide to your perfect Turkish holiday resort based the type of traveller you are…

For the Insta-crowd

An illustration of what the newly renovated Voyage Belek Golf & Spa will look like

If you're the type of holidaymaker who wants to experience something before anyone else and get it on your Instagram first, try Voyage Belek Golf & Spa. Still undergoing a massive renovation and opening in April, the resort boasts an impressive seven a la carte restaurants, a private sandy beach, plenty of pools to choose from and much more – all picture perfect for your Instagram account, naturally.

For nature-lovers

Those who love to be at one with nature should choose the area of Sorgun, close to Sorgun Forest, a pine tree paradise of a thousands of shades of green. Voyage Sorgun is ideally located to be able to see the forest from the resort, so you can plan your hike to the forest over breakfast at the hotel.

For families

Voyage Torba is spot-on for those travelling with children; surrounded by olive trees and traditional Bodrum bougainvillea, one of the things you're going to love the most is that it's flat terrain – so about as buggy friendly as it can be. Kids both big and small will love the aqua park's slides while the little ones will be entertained all day long at the mini club. Plus, there's even an amusement park and kids' restaurant too. If you're looking for somewhere more private and exclusive, take yourself and the family to Voyage Torba Private, full of exclusive facilities just for you and your brood including swim-up villas and a custom-designed swimming pool.

For culture vultures

The Turkish port of Bodrum is a chic city that perfectly straddles contemporary spots with historic sites and culture aplenty. There's the imposing spectacle of Bodrum Amphitheatre, built thousands of years ago; climb to the top for the most incredible views of the city. Another must-see is St Peter's Castle, (if you stay at Voyage Bodrum, you can even overlook this sight every single day). The castle is home to artefacts found in the local area and a beautiful spot for watching the sunset from the tower.

For party animals

If you save your partying days for your holiday, then you're in luck, as Voyage Türkbükü will keep you entertained all vacation long. Not far from Bodrum (worth a trip to experience the city's fun-filled nightlife), the hotel itself has you covered too – along with two a la carte restaurants, you're spoilt for choice with not one but four concept bars. It'd be rude not to sample a local drink in each one…that's if you can tear yourself away from the live music and performances put on every single night!

For sporty types

There aren’t many places as impressive as the Montgomerie golf course, at Voyage Belek Golf & Spa resort, which is undergoing a full renovation to open in April, to get a round of golf in. Considered one of the best golf complexes along the shores of the Mediterranean, it's a haven for golfers with its spacious grounds designed by world-class golfing legend, Colin Montgomerie. You can even golf at night, as 9 out of the 18 holes are floodlit. Best get perfecting your swing, then!

