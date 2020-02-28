What to buy for Mother’s Day based on your mum’s star sign In partnership with Buyagift

There’s no better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with a thoughtful and enjoyable experience that both you and your mum can do together. To make Mother’s Day extra special this year, why not plan an experience that your mum will love by basing it on her star sign? HELLO!’s resident astrologist, Debbie Frank, who was an astrologer to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is on hand to advise which Buyagift experiences are perfect for each horoscope…

Aries

"Human dynamo Aries is an action person," says Debbie. "She’s a strong-minded woman who loves a challenge. The perfect gift for her is an action-packed day out."

Our recommendation: A Glimpse of London with Lunch for Two, £158 from Buyagift

Soar into the sky with an exhilarating 30-minute helicopter tour for two. Whilst you’re flying through the air in either a Long Ranger or a Jet Ranger, you’ll be able to enjoy views of the beautiful London skyline and the picturesque surroundings. After landing, you and your mum will indulge in a delicious light lunch at the airfield and enjoy views of other aircrafts taking off. Talk about that for a thrill!

Taurus

"Taurus is a lover of the good things in life. They adore fine quality dining, gourmet food, massages, pampering and scents. Essentially, anything that appeals to the senses," says Debbie.

Our recommendation: Chocoholic Afternoon Tea for Two at 5* The London Hilton Park Lane, £49 from Buyagift

Treat your mum to a luxurious afternoon tea at one of London's top hotels and live a chocoholic's dream! Delight in a sumptuous four-course afternoon tea which boasts a selection of classic British sandwiches, delectable scones, freshly made, beautiful pastries, and a course of miniature fancies. What mum wouldn’t love this?

Gemini

"Gemini is young at heart and ever-curious about life. An experience that gives them a new perspective, skill and keeps them mentally interested is perfect," says Debbie.

Our recommendation: Cocktail Masterclass for Two at Leicester Square Kitchen, £90 from Buyagift

This Mother’s Day, head to Westminster, where you can visit Leicester Square Kitchen for a fantastic cocktail masterclass. You and your mum will be able to make 3 cocktails each in a fun-filled one -and-a-half hour long session. During this upbeat experience, you’ll learn how to make deliciously crafted Mexican and Peruvian inspired Margaritas with a punchy Tequila base whilst enjoying a selection of canapés. Dreamy.

Cancer

"Cancer is a nostalgia fan. Vintage or family-orientated experiences appeals to their sentimental streak," advises Debbie. "Think going out for tea and cakes, visits to gardens and history-packed houses."

Our recommendation: Visit to Kew Gardens and Palace for Two, £36 from Buyagift

What better gift for Mother’s Day than a visit to World Heritage Site, Kew Gardens? Expect to be fascinated with the sheer range of climates, native and exotic plants and the beautiful collections of botanical art. Whilst there, you can take your mum through the tropical rainforest in the Palm House, where temperatures reach a balmy 27°C. Or, stroll the tree-top walkway, see the serene lake and waterlily ponds and, if you visit between April-September, get access to some truly incredible royal quarters too! During this special experience, you’ll learn about the 250 years of science and history behind this world-famous attraction, too.

Leo

"Leo is a Queen – so anything designed to make them feel super special will appeal to them. Quality counts so pull out all the stops and go for high end experiences," says Debbie.

Our recommendation: Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Ride for Two, £248 from Buyagift

An elegant and tranquil flight in a magical hot air balloon truly is the most majestic way to travel – and a real treat for Mother’s Day. Reaching an average height of 2000ft, on your hot air balloon ride you’ll drift peacefully over the most beautiful of British countryside, taking off from a choice of 33 locations across the UK and ending with a lovely chilled glass of Champagne. Don’t forget to pack your camera too, because you won’t want to forget any moment of this magical experience.

Virgo

Debbie says that "Virgo is a perfectionist and probably the only sign that appreciates really useful gifts. They love good value product or experience."

Our recommendations: Two Nights for the Price of One Hotel Break - Deluxe Selection, £139 from Buyagift

Your mum will be truly spoilt for choice with this two-night hotel break voucher! Offering an extensive range of carefully selected destinations that are spread across the UK, your mum will be able to pick where to stay, from stylish and chic modern hotels to unique and quirky seaside resorts. During your stay, you can explore the local area and embark on a spot of shopping. No matter where you stay, you will enjoy welcome comfort and a relaxing atmosphere, and will awake each morning to a delicious breakfast to set you up for the day ahead!

Libra

"The sign that loves beauty in all its forms and rituals, Libra likes elegance and to be made to feel like a goddess," says Debbie.

Our recommendation: Champneys Spa Day with 25 Minute Elemis Facial and Lunch for Two, £299 from Buyagift

Give your mum the ultimate goddess experience with a relaxing, revitalising stay at Champneys. From a leafy Buckinghamshire retreat in Tring to a beautiful parkland estate in Bedfordshire, she’ll be able to pick from five beautiful locations for the perfect spa day. An oasis of calm and a beacon of health and well-being, Champneys is the perfect setting for a spot of pampering – and included in your package is a lush 25-minute Elemis superfood facial each. Plus, you’ll also enjoy a delicious light and use of the modern spa facilities.

Scorpio

"Scorpio appreciates the intriguing and mysterious," Debbie tells us. "She likes to access her intuition and considerable powers of perception."

Our recommendations: Overnight Murder Mystery Break with Afternoon Tea and Dinner for Two, £208 from Buyagift

Step into a puzzling murder mystery and see if you and your mum have the detective skills to sniff out the perpetrator - with this unusual overnight stay for two. Upon arrival, tuck into scrumptious afternoon tea to help unwind and relax into your new surroundings. You’ll both then be presented with the murder plot as you sit down to enjoy a delicious three course dinner (yum!). And once the murderer has been duly exposed, retire to a comfortable double room for a blissful night's sleep. Could you even ask for more?

Sagittarius

"Sagittarius has a really enthusiastic, playful personality. She adores the great outdoors, wonders of nature, adventure and travel," Debbie reveals.

Our recommendation: Two Night Stay in a Hobbit Hut at Acorn Camping, £99 from Buyagift

Get away from it all and head into stunning rural Cornwall for a unique camping experience that your mum won’t forget. These gorgeous Hobbit Huts are surrounded by untouched woodland for you to explore, and each have a dining area with table and wooden benches, bean bags, a clothe's storage area and boot box. There is a comfy futon to sleep on (you’ll need your sleeping bag), and a communal fire pit and washing-up area. You don’t even need to worry about going unwashed for two days, as your hut has its own hot shower room, with a wash basin and toilet too. For a great outdoor lover, this is the perfect Mother’s Day experience.

Capricorn

"She is an earth sign and therefore appreciates nature but doesn’t like roughing it. Alternatively, give her some quality me-time as she rarely treats herself," says Debbie.

Our recommendation: Two Night Glamping Experience for Two, £99 from Buyagift

For the nature-loving mum who has a taste for luxury, try the latest craze in camping with this flexible two-night glamping package. Whether your mum chooses to stay in a stylish camping pod, quirky wigwam or sturdy timber tent, she’ll love being immersed in the great British countryside. This experience offers a varied choice of stunning locations for her to choose from, spanning the length and breadth of the UK. With locations in Devon, Cumbria, Herefordshire and rural Scotland, this two night glamping stay is the perfect quirky Mother’s Day getaway.

Aquarius

"Aquarius likes to try the new and unusual. She’s an air sign and would try virtually anything at any age as she likes the thrill of standing out from the crowd!" says Debbie.

Our recommendation: 25 Minute Paragliding Flight Experience for Two, £329 from Buyagift

Sweep your mum off her feet with this exciting Mother’s Day experience. Fly through the skies with a breath-taking paragliding adventure, where a qualified pilot will fly with you as you admire sky-high views and capture the moment with stunning videos and photographs. You and your mum will get to drift through the sky for a minimum of 25 minutes and enjoy the rare chance to take the controls, before you’re returned safely to solid ground. This is sure to be one experience that she won’t forget any time soon.

Pisces

"Pisces is a true romantic. She loves a special experience that transports her to another realm through dance, music or a magical atmosphere," Debbie tells us.

Our recommendation: Silver Theatre Tickets to TINA – TheTina Turner Musical for Two, £155 from Buyagift

Does your mum love dancing and singing? Treat her to an incredible theatrical experience with theatre tickets to see TINA – TheTina Turner Musical on the West End stage at Aldwych Theatre in London. Learn of Tina Turner’s personal journey, from her life in Tennessee to the incredible singer who sold more concert tickets than any other solo performer in the history of music. This experience will be sure to get her in the mood to celebrate!

Gift these special Mother's Day experiences and more through Buyagift, the ultimate destination for experience gifting.