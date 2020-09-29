Cornwall's CLC Trenython Manor is top of our UK staycation wishlist - here's why In partnership with CLC World Resorts & Hotels

Staycations are officially in vogue but Cornwall has always come up trumps as one of the best places to visit – not just in the UK, but the world too. It’s the perfect destination for a family holiday; from the stunning scenery of the Cornish coast to the endless activities and family days out.

When it comes to where to stay in Cornwall, the multi-award winning CLC Trenython Manor gets our vote as the ideal self-catering base for a family holiday. Located close to the picturesque fishing village of Fowey and with a host of beautiful beaches within reach, this exclusive member resort (which is the sister site to the equally luxe CLC Duchally Country Estate in Scotland) is our new favourite go-to coastal retreat – just ask HELLO!’s Editor-In-Chief Rosie Nixon and her family who took a trip there recently.

Rosie and her family visited Trenython Manor to explore the Cornish coast

What is the accommodation like at Trenython Manor?

"We stayed in one of 37 self-catering lodges set within lush grounds on the 24-acre estate and woodland. Our two-bedroom lodge had a stylish home-from-home feel, its modern interior kitted out with everything you might need for a comfortable break, including two family-sized bathrooms, a washing machine, cosy lounge and plenty of storage for the extensive belongings required for holidaying whatever the weather; from wellington boots, to surf boards, we had plenty of room for it all!", Rosie revealed.

It also has many award-winning green initiatives and is renowned for caring for the environment surrounding the estate, so an eco-traveller's dream, too.

Trenython Manor lodges are perfect the whole family

Is Trenython Manor Covid secure?

"It all felt very Covid-19 safe, with the lodges spaced out and precautions for social distancing and cleanliness taken to a high level in the main hotel. The on-site restaurant also offers a takeaway menu, where hot meals can be delivered to the lodges."

What are the facilities like at Trenython Manor?

"My children loved playing in the adventure playground and there is an indoor swimming pool in the main manor house, too.

Trenython Manor boasts plenty of luxurious facilities

"There is a small on-site spa, which is also open to non-residents, with two treatment rooms and a full spa menu. I sampled a back massage and the 'Aaahhh Leg and Foot Energiser', an invigorating scrub and massage treatment, perfect for tired legs after a day exploring coastal paths. The combination had me floating out of the room and that was really one of the benefits of this kind of resort for me.

"Often a self-catering holiday can feel like hard work for parents but having full hotel facilities in the historic manor house so close by, meant relaxation was never far away."

Best family days out in Cornwall

"There are so many possibilities for exciting days out in the area around CLC Trenython Manor and the resort staff were helpful with making recommendations and securing bookings for us. We spent a fantastic day at the Eden Project, just a ten-minute drive away.

The Eden Project is a short ten minute drive from the resort

"Poldark fans will enjoy a trip to Charlestown to see tall ships in the historic harbour, where much of the filming took place, and a visit to the Shipwreck Treasure Museum was a highlight for my boys. Plus, trips to surf beaches of Polzeath and Newquay on the north coast of Cornwall are easily done in a day too."

Best places to eat in Cornwall

"We meandered around the narrow streets and picturesque port at Fowey, close to CLC Trenython Manor, before enjoying dinner at Appletons, owned by ex-Jamie Oliver chef Andy Appleton and wife Lyndsey, who have recently relocated their restaurant from Padstow, which is also a great place to visit on the north coast.

The stunning Cornish coast

"We feasted on the tastiest bouillabaisse dinner at Sam's On The Beach, a buzzing restaurant in the old lifeboat house on Polkerris beach, with the backdrop of a beautiful sunset over the sea."

CLC Trenython Manor offers the perfect package for a memorable holiday right here in the UK. Visit the website to book now or contact CLC World to enquire about purchasing a lodge at CLC Trenython Manor or its sister site in Scotland, CLC Duchally Country Estate.