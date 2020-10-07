How to holiday like a celebrity

We may not be able to live every day like a celebrity, but there are certain occasions - like holidays - that let us live the high-life for a short while. Because we all deserve a little bit of pampering from time-to-time, right? If you're thinking of going on a cruise like a celeb, follow these steps and you'll soon be giving the red-carpet regulars a run for their money…

1. The luxury starts when you travel

If there's one thing we know about celebrities, it's that they always travel in style. Therefore, we've decided that to truly holiday like an A-lister, you'll need to travel like one, too. Whether that be a cab to the airport, a long-haul flight in first class, or a luxurious overseas trip on an MSC Cruises ship, treating yourself to an indulgent travel experience will make your trip extra special.

2. Explore somewhere exclusive

Nothing quite screams the high life like having a private villa all to yourself. Why not go one better and head to a private ISLAND? Exclusive tropical paradises aren’t just reserved for multi-billionaires either – take the private island of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve for proof. Situated in the beautiful Bahamas and reachable only onboard an MSC Cruises’ ship, you can experience a one-of-a-kind trip that’s truly fit for a celeb. On the private island, you can take part in a variety of luxe experiences. Unwind at The Spa at Ocean Cay which offers treatments from beauty brand AVEDA; dine, drink and shop at the Bahamian-style village or watch a breath-taking light show in the evening. Dreamy, we know.

Plus, when you holiday with MSC Cruises, you can visit a variety of exotic places in one trip with some cruises allowing you to see up to seven picturesque places in just seven days!

3. Dress for the occasion

To compliment your A-list getaway, don a stylish new wardrobe to feel like a superstar. For inspiration on what to pack for your trip, our Executive Fashion Director, Tanya Philipson, advises that “when you travel to luxury locations, you need to look the part but not overload the packing. You don’t want to stand out for all the wrong reasons. I’d recommend 10 key pieces to take with you on a luxury island.

“A stylish swimsuit is essential, the new collection from Heidi Klein has the perfect fit for all body shapes. Also check out Beach Cafe for more options, and don't forget to pack a pair of designer sunglasses to suit your holiday wardrobe – I’d recommend going for a classic, softer style. A day-to-night dress for effortless chic is also a key piece to pack - invest in one from Zimmerman or LoveShackFancy. Don't forget a beach bag for all your island essentials, too. We love the Rae Feather extensive monogrammed collection. For SPF protection against the sun, we recommend CLARINS, who have the perfect SPF 50+ range. And finally, every true luxury island traveller must have a light-weight luggage solution like the one from Away – it comes with a charging device in case you get stuck.”

4. Shop like the stars

An indulgent shopping session is as therapeutic as it is fun. For ultimate A-list vibes, squeeze in a trip to a shopping centre whilst on holiday. City resorts will cater to popular designer clothing and accessories, whilst beach resorts may offer more authentic, island-made produce. Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve boasts a quirky Bahamian Shop & Straw Market, so you can take a piece of the island home with you!

5. Plaster your holiday all over Instagram

Did you even go on holiday if you didn’t post your pictures on social media? Celebrities love to post holiday snaps and bikini pics, so follow suit and make all your followers jealous with an array of Insta-worthy pics that document the exciting activities you take part in. Our recommendations? We love the sound of the Glow Night-Time Paddle Boarding and Marine Reserve Snorkel Safari at the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Warning: expect your phone to be blowing up with likes after posting.

Book your trip to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve here and explore the Caribbean from Miami with MSC Cruises.