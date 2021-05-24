Planning a family holiday to Florida? HELLO!'s Editor in Chief shares her top tips...

Perhaps you’re planning a celebratory escape for the whole family next summer or fielding requests from the kids to go to Walt Disney World. If you’re looking to discover the wonderful world of Orlando, Florida, Regal Oaks Resort could be just the ticket. Just a few miles from the world-famous theme park and neighbouring Universal Studios, CLC World’s Regal Oaks is a plush gated community offering you the space, privacy and comfort to enjoy your holiday at your own pace.

Comprising luxury townhouse style self-catering accommodation, you’ll appreciate relaxing by the pool or on your private terrace after a busy day of thrill-seeking. Enjoy a low-key home-cooked meal or your favourite American fayre at the delicious on-site restaurant, with everything just a stroll away.

Rosie Nixon, Editor in Chief of HELLO!, holidayed at Regal Oaks resort with her husband and two sons in 2019. She shares her experience here...

“From adrenalin-fuelled days at Walt Disney World to calm, relaxing afternoons by the pool, this family trip had it all. This was my third visit to a CLC World resort, as part of our HELLO! x CLC World partnership, and there was a part of me which felt nervous about such a long flight with two young children (hello, jetlag!).

“There’s no doubt that a trip to Orlando to visit the huge entertainment parks can feel like a daunting trip with kids. But I can speak from experience and say it was unforgettable in all the best ways – an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime trip that each of us will cherish.

“Staying at a CLC World resort makes a holiday like this very easy. Our swish, self-catering three-bed townhouse in the Regal Oaks resort (one of 300 on site) was the ideal retreat. There were fantastic hotel facilities, including a hot tub, yet it felt like a home-from-home – which was so welcome after sun-soaked days exploring all the area has to offer. We had our own kitchen, dining and living area for self-catering meals and breakfast, although there is also a food delivery service, too.

“We experienced a fun-packed but also moving trip as we met with CLC World's charity partner Dreams Come True and their celebrity ambassador, Jennie Bond, to meet some very special children and young people who were in need of a fairytale break. Adults and children alike were in awe of the stunning surroundings as the families enjoyed a holiday fit for any young prince or princess.

“I highly recommend Regal Oaks as the perfect base if Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are on your bucket list. Your children will thank you – and the adults will enjoy a restful holiday – rollercoasters optional.”

