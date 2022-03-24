Sun, sea and a Michelin star: Why The Club Hotel should be your next trip

Only an hour's flight from London, The Club Hotel & Spa is the ultimate destination for a relaxing foodie getaway. With international holidays quickly getting back to normal this is the perfect stay for those not yet feeling comfortable enough to travel far.

What is it like staying at The Club Hotel?

With its chic, stylish rooms overlooking the tropical outdoor pool your out of office is well and truly on the moment you step into the hotel. The rooms have all the features you'd expect from a luxury hotel and more; including stunning granite bathrooms and even Elemis toiletries. Head down to the spa for a swim and enjoy the heated indoor pool, before relaxing in your bathrobe and preparing for a 7 course tasting menu dinner at the island’s only Michelin starred restaurant, Bohemia.

Chic bedrooms overlook the tropical outdoor pool

What is the spa like at The Club Hotel?

The Club Spa is the perfect place to unwind; with both an outdoor and indoor salt water pool; a full thermal suite, including a salt cabin and herbal steam room and five treatment rooms, you’re sure to leave feeling rested and rejuvenated. The spa also has dedicated manicure and pedicure areas - the perfect way to fully unwind.

Saltwater pool at The Club Hotel & Spa

After a long day of relaxing, there’s not far to go to experience Michelin starred food, with the hotel lift taking you straight down to the restaurant Bohemia.

What is the food like at Bohemia?

You can’t go to Jersey without sampling the seafood, and Bohemia, which has recently been awarded its Michelin star for the 18th consecutive year is the best place to do it! Blending a relaxed yet sophisticated dining experience along with local island produce. It has style in abundance, with chic surroundings and it enjoys a vibrant energy.

Enjoy Michelin starred food at The Club Hotel & Spa

Lead by Head Chef Callum Graham who has put The Club Hotel & Spa firmly on the gastronomic map as a food-lovers destination. Callum works with a number of local Genuine Jersey producers and includes seasonal Jersey ingredients throughout his playful and creative dishes. Guests can choose from the à la carte, a two or three-course set lunch menu, or one of the seven-course tasting menus. Stand-out dishes could include Local White Crab Meat with brown crab, and Jersey Angus Sirloin of Beef with broccoli & stilton and sour dough short rib ‘sarnie’, with a Milk Chocolate, Dulce de Leche & yoghurt dome for dessert.

If you’re feeling adventurous, opt for the surprise menu, which changes daily and is available Tuesday to Thursday for dinner. The highly talented team create the perfect six-courses for you, taking into account any dietary requirements, and it’s sure to delight your senses.

The sommeliers offer the best wine pairing to go with your meal. If you’re looking for something a little sweeter we recommend the Lanique cocktails, combining the unique rose spirit to create unique twists on classics such as their Rose Cosmopolitan.

What is the local area like?

There’s lots more to discover outside The Club Hotel & Spa, with a whole island on their doorstep! Located in the heart of St Helier, and Jersey’s idyllic seaside capital, the hotel is close to many of the island’s most breath-taking beaches and local attractions.

We found Liberation square, within walking distance from the hotel and the anchor-point at which most people find themselves when they begin exploring the island’s capital. The bus station and tourist information centre are both a short walk away from here, and if you head down Conway Street, you’ll find yourself on King Street, the core of St.Heliers main shopping area.

Hop on a bus to explore Jersey's idyllic beaches

The public buses are perfect for any group size, you can see the island, stop off in the quaint village pubs and seaside spots, then whizz off to another location. The beaches aren’t just for summer, we found even on a brisk winter morning, the beautiful beaches are the perfect place to breathe in the fresh sea air.

What is travel to Jersey like amid the Covid-19 Pandemic?

It’s perfect if you’re looking to get back travelling but not wanting to go too far. There is no testing, isolation, or travel forms for all arriving visitors, regardless of vaccination status and age. Please note that masks are mandatory in the airport and harbour.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.