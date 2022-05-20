The luxurious hotel in the Turkish Riviera you need to know about Staycations are so last year

After getting used to the novelty of a staycation during lockdown, in 2022 we’re on the lookout for the best luxury overseas escapes. And boy have we found something pretty special: the Rixos Premium Belek, an elite family-friendly resort destined to take you to the height of opulence.

Perfect for a romantic getaway or fun for the whole family, Rixos Premium Belek is located in the Turkish Riviera, and is home to a selection of exquisite suites and villas, sandy beaches and a spacious swimming pool overlooking beautiful ocean views.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's go-to luggage brand has just added a GENIUS twist for beach lovers

Get your dancing shoes on and attend the resort’s fun-filled pool parties or in the evenings, enjoy a spot of light entertainment with live music and performances. Providing the best entertainment, little ones will have plenty to smile at in the Rixy Kids Club, while the adults head off on a romantic date night. Alternatively take the whole family to The Land of Legends theme park which the resort’s guests have free entrance to – bonus!

Consider yourself a foodie? Rixos Premium Belek provide the finest cuisine – just choose from the four new a-la-carte restaurants offering an excellent selection of Italian, Greek and Asian and Turkish menus.

You can even keep fit during your holiday with the choice of an open-air gym and fully-equipped beach spots that’ll be sure to make you break a sweat. The resort also offers a thriving selection of coach-led fitness classes teaching a range of different workouts such as aerostretching, TRX, crossfit and many others.

MORE: 49 marvellous things to do in London in May 2022

And of course, nothing says luxury quite like a long lazy spa day. The Anjan spa centre offers a sublime selection of healing and relaxing treatments, tailored to meet your specific tastes. The spa is also home to a Turkish hammam where guests can relish in its traditional steam and foam ritual. What’s not to love?

To find out more head to rixos.com