Planning a Christmas getaway? 10 sun, ski and UK resorts to book this winter - from just £169 In partnership with IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts

Winter is the perfect time to embark on an idyllic Christmas getaway or short European break with your nearest and dearest. From skiing in the Austrian Alps to soaking up the last rays of sunshine in the Costa del Sol or celebrating Christmas in a magical manor house in the UK, a winter trip should be on your agenda this year.

Your holiday needn’t break the bank, either: guests booking with IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts can save up to 30% in the run up to the festive period with a winter break at resorts across Europe.

Our top picks for family winter and Christmas getaways

Costa del Sol, Spain

Get your dose of winter sun with this special collection of resorts in the popular Costa del Sol. With average temperatures of around 18ºC, it’s one of the warmest parts of Europe in the winter. You can get up to 30% off a seven-night break at one of the below resorts in the run up to Christmas, starting at just £309.

Ramada Hotel & Suites Costa del Sol

With breathtaking views of the Mediterranean ocean, Ramada Hotel & Suites offer contemporary apartments situated near some of Spain’s best beaches. You can spend your days at the neighbouring beach bars, resident gym, spa, and tennis courts, or make a splash with the family with a selection of water sports and activities.

Featuring a supervised Mini Club for the little ones to play, Ramada Hotel & Suites also has a holiday club for teenagers to break away from their parents, hang out and enjoy a selection of video games. Could you even ask for more?

Ramada Residences Costa del Sol

Situated in stunning gardens, these affordable self-catering apartments are designed to suit families and couples. Complete with a spa and wellness centre, the resort allows you to lounge around and relax beside palm-lined shady pools. Choose from the resort's on-site restaurants for a quick bite to eat or enjoy an upscale dining experience, which features live entertainment on selected nights.

Wyndham Grand Residences Costa del Sol

For the ultimate luxury winter or Christmas getaway, look no further than Wyndham Grand Residences. With a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, including the option for your own private hot tub with sea views, you can truly relax and unwind in Spanish paradise.

Bask in the glitz and glamour of Marbella’s old town, indulge in local delicacies, and take in the scenic sights of the Sierra de Mijas mountains behind the resort.

Wyndham Residences Costa del Sol

For couples seeking a romantic Christmas getaway, Wyndham Residences Costa del Sol is a solid choice. Spend your days relaxing in bubbling Jacuzzis or take an afternoon siesta on the hidden daybeds situated around the resort. Alternatively, put on your exploring shoes and venture out to Andalucia’s historic towns for a fun-filled day trip.

In the evening, wine and dine on a sea-view terrace or dance the night away and enjoy the local musical entertainment in the nearby marina of Puerto Banus. It’ll be a winter trip to remember!

Tenerife, Spain

For a scenic winter trip, take a trip to the Canary Islands for some festive family fun. In the run up to Christmas, enjoy up to 20% off a 7-night break at one of the below resorts, from £649.

Ramada Residences Costa Adeje

A popular resort with families, Ramada Residences Costa Adeje has a thriving selection of activities for each loved one to enjoy. Boasting a host of playground areas, mini golf and giant chess, young ones will have bundles of fun. The handy kids club means that parents can get a well-needed rest, too.

For a unique winter experience, why not take your family for a day out hiking? Catch a cable car up Mount Teide or visit the award-winning Siam Park. In the evening, soak up the nightlife of the thriving Playa de Las Americas; an area with a buzzing atmosphere.

Wyndham Residences Costa Adeje

Find your home away from home at Wyndham Residences Costa Adeje. Decorated with modern furnishings and well-sized bedrooms for a fresh living space, you and your family can kick back, relax – and have fun! Occupy your time at the children’s pool or try out the poolside games including table tennis, boules, or shuffleboard.

Wyndham Residences Golf Del Sur

Fancy yourself a golfer? Then the Wyndham Residences Golf Del Sur will be sure to delight. Featuring views of stunning golfing greens as well as sandy beaches and stunning wildlife, this is Tenerife’s premier golfing hotspot.

And just a swift twenty minutes away from Los Cristianos, you can indulge in a bit of retail therapy in the marina’s independent shops and boutiques or embark on a day trip to the beautiful Los Abrigos fishing village.

Saalfelden, Austria

Perfect for those who crave an adrenaline boost, a skiing trip to Austria is a brilliant mini break. Plus, stay for three nights minimum in the run up to Christmas and you can save up to 30% off your stay in the Austrian Alps.

Ramada Residences Saalfelden

May we introduce Ramada Residences Saalfelden: situated in Austria’s snow-dusted Salzburg region (which is renowned for its majestic mountains), the residence provides the ultimate base for an epic winter sporting holiday. Ski, snowboard or sledge your way into the new year, and those who prefer to watch instead of participating can explore the lakeside villages and traditional Austrian Christmas markets.

In the evenings, you’ll want to warm yourself up in the resort’s heated indoor swimming pool and sauna. Heavenly!

Cornwall, UK

If you prefer to stay a bit closer to home, you can have an idyllic winter staycation in picture-perfect Cornwall. Whilst it might be known for its stretching coastlines, Cornwall is also home to some hidden countryside gems. Plus, stay for three nights minimum and you’ll be entitled to a complimentary three-course dinner for two people.

Wyndham Trenython Manor

Reconnect with nature at the Wyndham Trenython Manor, where you can breathe in the refreshing sea air, trek through woodland trails, and bask in the Cornish countryside. Choose from a selection of lodges, cottages and luxurious hotel rooms set in the stunning grounds of the manor’s 24-acre estate.

Venture to the nearby town of Fowey and take in Cornwall’s top attraction the Eden Project – and whether you choose to explore further afield or remain on site, you’ll never be lost for something to do.

Scotland, UK

If the countryside is more your bag, Scotland offers fresh country air and miles of lush greenery for you to explore this winter. Known for its fine food and drink, you can escape to the hills and bike through majestic Scottish scenery.

Wyndham Duchally Country Estate

For the perfect rural countryside retreat, visit Wyndham Duchally Country Estate. Featuring 9 hotel rooms in the main house and an additional 50 self-catering lodges in the surrounding grounds, you can opt for a luxury hotel experience or an adventurous family winter holiday.

All guests are welcome to enjoy the location’s complimentary spa and leisure facilities, including an indoor heated pool, gym and sauna. For gin lovers, you can visit the estate’s onsite gin distillery where you can see the distilling process, sample the flavours at your very own tastings and even design your own bottle to take home with you as a souvenir or a Christmas gift for a loved one.

Discover the latest offers and book your winter trip at idiliqhotels.com