Teen Mom Mackenzie Mckee teases 'never-before-shared show secrets' ahead of memoir The mom of three has been part of the show since 2011 when she was 16,

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee will reveal "never-before-shared secrets" in her upcoming memoir.

The mom of three has been part of the show since 2011 when she was 16.

Now, she has worked with a co-author for the autobiography in which she promises to share "stories that you never got to see on the show."

MORE: Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry's 'perfect' photo of youngest son divides fans

The mom of three has been part of the show since 2011 when she was 16

"I’m so excited to officially announce my new book!" she posted on social media.

MORE: Vogue Williams reveals exhausting parenting struggle with baby daughter Gigi

MORE: Paloma Faith opens up about her body insecurities in pregnancy

"I can't wait to share my life story with everyone, there are so many details and stories that you never got to see on the show."

She welcomed her eldest in 2011

The memoir, Straightening My Crown: Conquering My Royal Mistakes, promises to "prove there is more to her than what the glaring spotlight of fame has shown."

The back cover continues: "She confronts a never-before-shared secret that upends her young life, and explores her struggle to gain acceptance in a family where she felt she was the only one who was less-than-perfect.

"Follow along as Mackenzie learns to stand tall, conquer her mistakes and fears, and 'straighten her crown' in an effort to help others straighten theirs.”

Mackenzie married Josh in 2013

Mackenzie welcomed her first child, Gannon, in 2011 with now-husband Josh.

They wed in 2013 and now have two more children. But in 2019 Mackenzie suffered tragedy when her mom passed away after brain cancer.

She sadly lost her mom to cancer in 2019

Months later, she accused Josh of having an affair with her cousin but then backtracked, and said there was "wrong on both ends."

"I never used the word 'banging' or 'cheating' please stop stalking and digging for relatives and invading privacy," she said, "Josh was texting and calling her for advice on how to handle me and to me that was wrong on both ends and enough to walk away. Now let’s all move along.”

Her and Josh split for some time, and she moved to Florida to start a new life for herself and her children as a fitness influencer.

Read more HELLO! US stories here