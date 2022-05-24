Gavin Rossdale's daughter Daisy Lowe shows support for famous dad as he shares exciting news The Bush singer was due to play at Rockville festival

Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale was backed by his famous daughter as he made a major announcement on his Instagram last week.

The British singer shared an exciting post about his rock band, Bush, appearing at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona, Florida.

Gavin's post featured a kaleidoscopic picture of the singer with his arms outstretched against a backdrop of woodland trees. The 56-year-old captioned the post: "Good morning everyone - we start rehearsals today - been busy in the studio - big fun weekend coming up #rockville #daytonabeach come see us @welcometorockville."

His daughter, Daisy Lowe, was quick to heap praise on the singer as she commented with a string of flame emojis.

The singer shared some exciting news on his Instagram

Others raced to the comments section to add their support with one fan penning: "Wish I could be there but I guess I'll be there in spirit."

Another commented: "YAY!!!!! You know it! Can't wait to see you this summer! So long overdue I could burst!"

Daisy with her mum Pearl Lowe

Unfortunately, a series of strong thunderstorms put a halt to the rock band's performance who were originally scheduled to play on Saturday evening. Owing to the severe weather, the festival organisers were forced to cancel the evening's proceedings which also saw the headline act, Guns N' Roses, forced to retreat to shelter.

The No Doubt singer was formerly married to pop sensation Gwen Stefani, with the pair tying the knot in 2002. The couple share three kids, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, seven. Despite splitting back in 2016, the duo have continued to successfully co-parent their children.

Gavin shares three children with ex-wife Gwen Stefani

During his marriage to Gwen, a paternity test revealed that the rocker was also father to British model, Daisy Lowe, who he shares with fashion designer, Pearl Lowe.

Although Gavin and Daisy were initially estranged, the famous father and daughter have since reunited.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Daisy said: ''[It was] a very interesting time. That age is when you're at your most malleable; you're developing frontal lobes… I now have a really good relationship with my father. It's been blossoming for the past year but it really happened over Christmas. We got to spend time together."

