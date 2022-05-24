Kaley Cuoco shares exciting news from the bath The Flight Attendant star delighted fans

Kaley Cuoco has been spellbinding in her role as the reckless flight attendant in HBO's hugely popular The Flight Attendant and last week she teased fans with some exciting news on her Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, the 36-year-old actress shared a carousel of images lifted from the latest episode of the hit series. Amongst them was a picture of Kaley's character comforting her on-screen best friend, Annie Mouradian, in a claw-foot bathtub.

WATCH: The official trailer for season two looks gripping

Kaley – who plays the title role of Cassie Bowden – has reprised her role for the second series which sees the gritty drama intensify.

The Emmy-nominated actress captioned the post: "@flightattendantonmax episode 7 streaming right now! Just when you think it's all good and over…!"

Kaley announced the release of episode seven on her Instagram page

Kaley's 7.3 million Instagram followers were delighted with the news, with many pointing out her thespian credentials.

One said: "Literally one of the best shows I have seen Kaley, you are phenomenal."

Another penned: "Kaley is incredible in the show and absolutely worthy of an Emmy. I tell everyone to check out this show."

A third fan added: "This episode was insane!!! The cliffhanger is killing me."

The Big Bang Theory star shared the news amid her blossoming romance with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 39.

The actress went official with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey earlier this month

The loved-up couple went official with their relationship earlier this month with Kaley sharing multiple pictures of the American actor on her Instagram feed. More recently, she delighted fans with a photo of Tom looking smitten, along with the caption: "Heart on a sleeve."

Tom was quick to echo Kaley's display of affection and simply replied: "Favourite person", followed by a string of red heart emojis.

