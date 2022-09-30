Kate Hudson's backyard reminds us of a five-star hotel – see photos Can we come over?

Kate Hudson lives in a plush Pacific Palisades house, previously owned by her mother Goldie Hawn, and it has a seriously impressive backyard.

To make sure the family has plenty of living space, Kate purchased both her former family home and the house next door, creating a gigantic home and outdoor area, which she overhauled into the dreamscape it is today.

WATCH: Kate Hudson reveals private sauna at $5.5m home

Ahead of setting off to the Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon premiere, Kate, 43, shared two photos of herself posing in her backyard, and it looks more like a luxury hotel than a family home.

The paved patio has a Morrocan vibe, with low blue stools and matching pillows strewn on every surface for entertaining, plus Kate has a seriously impressive chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

The mum-of-three lives in the impressive property with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, their daughter, Rani Rose, and Kate's two sons Ryder and Bingham, both from previous relationships.

Kate Hudson gave an insight into her palatial back yard

The house boasts a total of seven bedrooms, as well as a pool and spa, while the guest house has an additional five bedrooms.

As for décor, Kate has clearly taken inspiration from her mother, with retro furnishings and vintage furniture that are also seen in Goldie's mansion next door.

Kate Hudson's backyard has a Morrocan feel

The actress has a vintage-inspired sofa with a striking pattern of peacocks, flowers and branches and the star has dressed it with a colour block fleece blanket. A fan of eclectic tastes, Kate's teal curtains in the background provide a colour clash with the multi-coloured sofa.

