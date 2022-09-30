Amal Clooney dazzles in gold dress – and George can't take his eyes off her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amal and George Clooney took to the red carpet in New York on Thursday night looking every inch the golden couple.

Amal wore a showstopping floor-length gold beaded gown with elegant draping, embodying old-school glamour, while George looked dapper-as-ever in a black suit and bow tie.

The couple was attending the Albie Awards at The New York Public Library, a ceremony dreamed up by the two of them, to honor journalists, human rights leaders and other global justice defenders.

Amal's elegant gown was designed by Versace, and featured an alluring slit up the front, allowing fans a peek at her strappy silver sandals.

She completed the chic look with bold red lipstick, a glowing complexion and vintage waves in her brunette hair, which looked full and glossy.

George Clooney and Amal looked glam on the red carpet

Amal's makeup was likely done by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's team. Charlotte appeared on the red carpet with the couple and was a sponsor of the event too. She's known for creating glowing skin, so we suspect her Airbrush Flawless Foundation was used to create Amal's luminous look.

Jewellery-wise, Amal kept it simple, with minimalist earrings and a delicate bracelet, while she matched her shimmering clutch bag to her dress.

Amal Clooney finished her looked with statement red lips

George and Amal were joined on the red carpet by Bridgerton stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, as well as singer Dua Lipa, actress Gemma Chan, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and fashion legend Donatella Versace.

Phoebe looked the picture of old-school glamour in a custom champagne-hued silky gown by Louis Vuitton, with subtle sleeve adornments.

