Miranda Lambert's unexpected baby photos has fans saying the same thing The country singer shared the sweet photos on Instagram

Miranda Lambert's homeware line, Wanda June Home, has shared a number of sweet baby photos of the country singer, and they've got fans saying the same thing! The caption read: "#TBT Here's the 'Wanda' and 'June' behind 'Wanda June Home'. Photo #1 Miranda and her mom, Beverly June Lambert⁠. Photo #2 Miranda and her Nonny, Wanda Louise Coker⁠."

After posting the childhood snaps of Miranda with her mom and grandmother on Instagram, it didn't take long for fans to notice the striking resemblance in the family.

"Omg Miranda looks exactly like her mom, too cute!!" replied one. "So, cute. You look a lot like your mama. Thank you for sharing. Love looking @ throwback pictures," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply penned: "Home is where the heart is."

While speaking about the line in June 2022, Miranda told People why she had chosen the name, Wanda June Home.

"It's based on memories," she said. "A lot of my most fond memories have been around the table and in cozy spaces. We wanted the whole thing to be a little bit collectible, something you could pass down — because my mom and I both have pieces of my grandmother's china, tablecloths and tablewares and things that really mean something that our grandmothers had."

The throwback snaps showed Miranda with her mom and grandmother

She continued: "You can walk in any of our places, kick off your shoes and make a drink. I get that from my mom and from my grandma: 'Y'all come in and sit a while — here's a Crown and Coke at 1 in the afternoon.' I feel like that's what we're doing with Wanda June. The whole line's very cute and sassy, but it's really about how this casserole dish holds a meal for a family that's going to make a memory sitting on this table."

