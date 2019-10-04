Olivia Rubin has launched a homeware collection & it's not as expensive as you'd think (but it is as colourful!) You can now buy Olivia Rubin's colourful designs for as little as £9

Ok, it's a £9 notepad, but still… Amazing news, fashion fans! Designer Olivia Rubin has joined forces with Etsy for a homeware collection and it's everything you'd hope it would be. The style Queen, who's known for her rainbow-hued dresses and sequin embellishment, has hand-picked a handful of Etsy sellers to launch her very first homeware range - and it's as colourful as you'd expect. Whether you're after pastel ombre cushions, a colourful tableware collection, candy cane scented candles or a rainbow light, it has it all.

SHOP: Ombre cushions, £45, Etsy

Olivia’s signature graphic prints and bold colours run throughout the collection, and there's even a candy stripe notepad for you to get your designer fix for less than a tenner.

SHOP: Notepad, £9, and candles starting from £12, Etsy

The homeware range with a colourful twist is going to be all over your Instagram feed - especially the candy-cane lamp.

SHOP: Table Lamp, £175, Etsy

Celebrity fans of Olivia's dresses include Vogue Williams, Stacey Solomon and Claudia Winkleman. For her debut homeware line, she wanted it to be a versatile collection with both bold bursts and sherbet shades. We've seen it all and we think the rainbow-inspired lighting dining range (below) will likely be a runaway success.

SHOP: Placemat and Coasters, £100, table wear with prices star at £42, Etsy

On Thursday evening Olivia celebrated her new launch at Bourne & Hollingsworth in London and she told HELLO!: "I worked with Etsy who gave me a shortlist of sellers and then I just spent hours in front of the TV on my laptop looking day and night at everyone, and then just picking someone who had something unique about them. Kind of like what I do with colour and print, but what they do in their interior world. I felt we came up with a varied mix of people.

"I wanted products that have a range of price points. I always get people saying they love the brand and they're saving up to buy something special but I wanted people who don't have that budget to buy into my brand as well. So the idea behind it was to have varied price points."

SHOP: Travel cup, coming back soon, Etsy

If you're wondering if Olivia wears black when she's off duty, think again. She confessed: "I don't wear black. An off duty look would be colour in athleisure… I have rainbow multicoloured star leggings which I wear with a tie-dye hoodie and a lilac puffer jacket."

Ok, we're now dreaming of an Olivia Rubin x sports collection...