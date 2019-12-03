Adut Akech wins Model of the Year at the 2019 Fashion Awards

Models, designers and celebrities flocked to The Royal Albert Hall on Monday for the Fashion Awards 2019, which celebrates creativity and innovation within the fashion industry. While the British Fashion Council announced the nominations for each award category back in October, everyone has been eagerly awaiting the annual awards ceremony on 2 December see who will take home the prizes.

Adwoa Aboah won the Model of The Year award in 2017

It was announced earlier in the year that Giorgio Armani would win the Outstanding Achievement Award and Naomi Campbell would receive the Fashion Icon Award, but one highly anticipated award that wasn't revealed ahead of the night was Model of The Year. South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, 19, took home the prize, beating 2017 winner Adwoa Aboah and 2018 winner Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, as well as Adesuwa Aighewi and Winnie Harlow.

Adut wore a green Valentino dress

Adut looked every inch the award-winner as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet in a strapless green Valentino gown with a thigh-high split and a statement bow, which she paired with silver sparkly heels and a matching bag. Both would be perfect for the party season, wouldn't you agree?

Nominee Winnie Harlow wore Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood in partnership with FLANNELS

With all eyes on them, this year's nominees also pulled out all the stops when it came to their fashion choices, from Winnie's red Vivienne Westwood dress to Adwoa's pretty florals and Adesuwa's unusual neckline. To take home the award in 2018, Kaia wore a black and gold Alexander McQueen dress-and-trousers combo designed by Sarah Burton and a Jimmy Choo clutch. The brunette beauty opted for a different, edgy look this year in a chic black bralette top and a feminine white lace skirt.

Kaia won the award in 2018

Speaking of her fellow nominees, Adesuwa told CNN: "It's an honor to be named alongside the other four nominees, especially Adwoa, whom I've always admired, and Adut, who is the most inspiring of them all."

As well as the Model of the Year category, the star-studded bash saw Bottega Veneta win Brand of the Year, while Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta took home the prize for Designer of the Year.

