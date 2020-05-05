Talita von Furstenberg on dropping her Princess title and life as fashion royalty

Talita von Furstenberg is fashion royalty, there's no doubt about that. The 21-year-old model and fashion designer is the granddaughter of Diane von Furstenberg, and will eventually take over the DVF helm. She has her own younger line TVF for DVF, which is now in its third season. In her interview for HFM, she tells us: "The TVF customer is a girl that wants to be fashionable, but it may scare her because there are so many choices. She wants a dress she can wear to many occasions. They’re super effortless pieces that people can feel fashionable and comfortable wearing."

On the day of her fashion shoot, Talita was in Paris to watch her grandmother receive The Legion of Honour - the highest French order of merit - for her services to fashion and her philanthropy work. "The award is really deserving. She does a million things every single day and is an amazing inspiration in terms of fashion, but also so much more," she says of the global fashion designer that has sold 15 million wrap dresses, since pioneering them in the 70s.

Watch Talita on her HFM cover shoot

Talita’s paternal grandmother, who was born and raised in Belgium, before moving to New York in the 70s, is not her only relative with an impressive story – in fact every bloodline you follow leads to notable lineage.

Her grandfather Prince Egon von Furstenberg (DVF’s late ex-husband), was the German elder son of Prince Tassilo zu Furstenberg and his first wife, Clara Agnelli, an heiress to the Fiat fortune. So, Talita is a real-life princess, however, she decided to drop the prefix.

"It doesn’t make sense for me because I didn’t grow up in Europe, it is still my title, but I think that Americans don’t understand about being a princess in the same way that you guys do. In LA, where I grew up, if I said I was a princess people would freak out. I didn’t think I could claim that title for myself."

Her father, Prince Alexander von Furstenberg, a graduate of Brown University, who is now a director at DVF, married Alexandre (yes Alex and Alex) Miller, one-third of the famous Miller sister troika, alongside Pia Getty and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece. The threesome were formidable New York socialites in the 90s.

"I always knew about my mum and her sisters as there were always fun, iconic pictures of them around the house," Talita smiles.

"My mum always references these crazy times, and I’m like, 'Well! You had the most fun'. I mean sneaking into Studio 54 when she was 14. When she tells me all the stories, I’m like, 'What?'. And the sisters are all still as beautiful now as they were then."

The full interview appears in the June issue of Hello! Fashion, which is out now.