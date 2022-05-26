Winnie Harlow wears Cinderella-style ball gown to Cannes Film Festival The show stopping piece made the model the belle of the ball

Cannes Film Festival simply refuses to quit when it comes to providing some of this year's most incredible red carpet style moments.

The 75th annual event has already welcomed a whole host of glamourous global stars to the French Riviera and last night's fashion choices were some of the best that we've seen so far.

Winnie Harlow was the belle of the ball in a show stopping romantic gown. Her dress, a custom Off-white piece designed by the late Virgil Abloh, featured a strapless pale peach form-fitting bustier which extended out into a voluminous skirt that even Cinderella would have been proud of.

The model wore a ball gown designed by the late Virgil Abloh

The 27-year-old Jamaican-Canadian model turned heads as she twirled on the red carpet, revealing a structured petticoat underneath voluminous swathes of tulle.

Virgil, who sadly passed away in November of last year, had designed the dramatic piece as part of Off-White's AW22 collection. The Italian label, founded by the designer back in 2012, has collaborated with a wide range of brands and designers over the years including Jimmy Choo, Rimowa and Moncler.

MORE: Cannes Film Festival 2022: The best beauty looks on the red carpet

Winnie wore the gown to attend the premiere of Elvis, the upcoming biopic on Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann. Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge, the film tells the story of the late musician's rise to fame in the 1950s.

Winnie paired her romantic look with fine gold jewellery

The America’s Next Top Model alumna channelled old Hollywood glamour in her beauty look chosen to celebrate the biopic, with her hair swept into a chic side parting and dark waves cascading down her back. She finished off her look in true Cannes style, with some exquisite jewellery no less.

RELATED: Get the look: Kaia Gerber's Cannes 2022 red bombshell halter dress

She wore delicate drop earrings and a gold coil-style bracelet adorned each wrist. Similarly-styled gold rings decorated her fingers which were perfectly manicured in a burnt orange marbling pattern.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.