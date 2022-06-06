Kim Kardashian channels 'Balenciaga Barbie' in her latest head-to-toe all-pink skin-tight look The global star enlisted the help of daughter North to capture her latest outfit

A head-to-toe pink Balenciaga look is a firm favourite in Kim Kardashian's style repertoire, and for good reason. In the past the 41-year-old reality star has acted muse for the luxury fashion house on several occasions – who could possibly forget that hot pink crushed velvet turtleneck jumpsuit that she wore to make her Saturday Night Live debut?

But it's Kim's latest all-pink Balenciaga outfit that has seriously captured our attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In a series of photos posted on her Instagram, Kim posed in a cropped 'Political Campaign' zip-up hoodie and matching shiny Pantaleggings – one of the brand's signature designs – spandex leggings attached to stiletto heels.

MORE: The best celebrity airport looks to inspire your next travel outfit

But the most covetable part of Kim's look had to be her insane Balenciaga Hourglass XS bag. The dreamy accessory featured the label's classic 'B' motif on the fastening and it was adorned entirely with pink rhinestones.

Kim enlisted the help of her 8-year-old daughter North, taking advantage of the budding photographer's keen eye, to stage the mock photoshoot, captioning the snaps: "Pics by North".

In one of the photos, Kim did a peace sign while lying on a light pink velvet bed and in others she wore her platinum blonde hair behind her shoulders while rocking some silver sporty sunglasses.

READ: Sydney Sweeney wows as the latest poster-girl for Miu Miu's micro mini at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ripley's Believe It or Not! (@ripleysbelieveitornot)

The standout look was almost identical to an outfit that Kim wore just over a week ago to visit Ripley's Believe It or Not museum on Hollywood Boulevard. Kim took North to check out Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday' dress on display, the gown that she borrowed to wear for this year's Met Gala earlier last month.

You can steal Kim's style and get your hands on her bag right here:

Hourglass XS Handbag, £4,000, Balenciaga