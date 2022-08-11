Tania Leslau
Lady Marina Windsor's top 7 style moments: From Wimbledon florals to holiday silks and satins, we've rounded up the royal's most fashionable looks
When it comes to high society style, the Windsor sisters are really spearheading the playful side of upper-crust clothing. Lady Marina Windsor, the older sister of Lady Amelia Windsor, never fails to surprise with her outfit choices – meaning her wardrobe is always jam-packed with eclectic yet elegant items.
From holiday satins to festival flares, snakeskin prints to hot pink velvets, the 30-year-old second cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William has sported a host of It-girl looks that are bound to spark outfit envy. We've rounded up Lady Marina's top seven ensembles from across the years – and trust us, it's worth a scroll.
Purple snakeskin flares
Lady Marina was spotted having a blast at BST in Hyde Park as she attended a Rolling Stones gig. For the star-studded festival, the socialite rocked a pair of lilac snakeskin trousers and a coordinating lilac tank top with cut-out knot detailing.
Rose peplum top
The brunette beauty attended The New Generation festival in Italy looking sensational in a long red floor-length skirt and decadent white top featuring a rose print, short sleeves and beautiful peplum detail.
Renaissance corset
Lady Marina served up Renaissance decadence in gold as she posed in a brocaded corset top boasting billowing puff sleeves and a white lace trim neckline. She paired the incredible top with a simple black maxi skirt and artisan sandals.
Brown furry hat
Prince Harry's cousin channeled vintage vibes with this snug winter ensemble. A floral maxi skirt, a navy zip fleece, brown boots, a lipstick red scarf and a large chocolate brown fur hat made for an effortless off-duty look.
Pink satin dress
Always partial to a touch of pink, Lady Marina sported a sleek raspberry satin midi dress as she attended a friend's wedding in Majorca. The socialite poised with a flock of fashionable friends, who all offered up some sophisticated summer style inspiration.
Fuschia flares
A true festival girl at heart, Lady Marina was snapped on the shoulders of a friend at Glastonbury back in June. Lady Amelia's older sister stood out from the crowd in a pair of dark fuchsia velvet flares by peachy Den which were teamed with a sixties-inspired orange floral halter neck top.
Psychadelic florals
The royals' appearances at Wimbledon are always highly-anticipated, and onlookers were delighted when Lady Marina stepped out in a whimsical floral dress. She completed her feminine aesthetic with a pair of chunky orange sunglasses, infusing her sweet look with some youthquake charm.
