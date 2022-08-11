Lady Marina Windsor's top 7 style moments

When it comes to high society style, the Windsor sisters are really spearheading the playful side of upper-crust clothing. Lady Marina Windsor, the older sister of Lady Amelia Windsor, never fails to surprise with her outfit choices – meaning her wardrobe is always jam-packed with eclectic yet elegant items.

From holiday satins to festival flares, snakeskin prints to hot pink velvets, the 30-year-old second cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William has sported a host of It-girl looks that are bound to spark outfit envy. We've rounded up Lady Marina's top seven ensembles from across the years – and trust us, it's worth a scroll.

Purple snakeskin flares

Lady Marina was spotted having a blast at BST in Hyde Park as she attended a Rolling Stones gig. For the star-studded festival, the socialite rocked a pair of lilac snakeskin trousers and a coordinating lilac tank top with cut-out knot detailing.

Rose peplum top

The brunette beauty attended The New Generation festival in Italy looking sensational in a long red floor-length skirt and decadent white top featuring a rose print, short sleeves and beautiful peplum detail.

Renaissance corset

Lady Marina served up Renaissance decadence in gold as she posed in a brocaded corset top boasting billowing puff sleeves and a white lace trim neckline. She paired the incredible top with a simple black maxi skirt and artisan sandals.

Brown furry hat

Prince Harry's cousin channeled vintage vibes with this snug winter ensemble. A floral maxi skirt, a navy zip fleece, brown boots, a lipstick red scarf and a large chocolate brown fur hat made for an effortless off-duty look.

Pink satin dress

Always partial to a touch of pink, Lady Marina sported a sleek raspberry satin midi dress as she attended a friend's wedding in Majorca. The socialite poised with a flock of fashionable friends, who all offered up some sophisticated summer style inspiration.

Fuschia flares

A true festival girl at heart, Lady Marina was snapped on the shoulders of a friend at Glastonbury back in June. Lady Amelia's older sister stood out from the crowd in a pair of dark fuchsia velvet flares by peachy Den which were teamed with a sixties-inspired orange floral halter neck top.

Psychadelic florals

The royals' appearances at Wimbledon are always highly-anticipated, and onlookers were delighted when Lady Marina stepped out in a whimsical floral dress. She completed her feminine aesthetic with a pair of chunky orange sunglasses, infusing her sweet look with some youthquake charm.

