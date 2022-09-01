Gigi Hadid is the ultimate tennis fan in backless jumpsuit

Gigi Hadid looked unreal as she turned heads at the US Open. The 27-year-old supermodel looked striking in a backless red jumpsuit that showed off her lithe figure.

The star was out in New York on Wednesday alongside her supermodel sister Bella Hadid and the two looked divine as they attended the 2022 US OpenTennis Championships and cheered on friend Serena Williams.

Gigi Hadid was spotted alongide younger sister Bella Hadid

Gigi managed to keep the look sophisticated, opting to wear a simple necklace and pulled her blonde locks back in a sleek bun. Gigi paired her streamlined look with a red Louis Vuitton Pochette bag embossed with the brand’s signature monogram and white trainers from Off White, serving the star comfort as she walked around and watched the match in Queens, New York.

Gigi, who shares child Khai with singer Zayn Malik, stunned with the bright outfit, from Simon Miller's Resort 2023 collection, whilst brunette beauty sister Bella served with her stylish look.

Gigi paired the jumpsuit with Off White trainers

Supermodel Bella, 25, sported a beige skirt and a long-sleeved Nike three-zip sweatshirt that flattered her figure perfectly - and we just can't get enough of it. The younger sister of Gigi was spotted with her long-term boyfriend Marc Kalman, also wore white long socks to her shins, and chunky dad trainers that gave the supermodel the edgy look the beauty was going for. The 25-year-old model let her luscious hair flow in the wind as she wore a band - completing the look.

The sisters were spotted having a great time watching Serena's match, as the duo could be seen cheering the legendary tennis player. Whilst it remains to be seen if Serena will retire from the sport, following uncertainty, at least she has two supermodels on hand to support.