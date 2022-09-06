Luma Grothe has conquered modelling and now she's ready for her next role as actress and filmmaker Luma Grothe is Hello! Fashion's October cover star…

International model Luma Grothe dreamed of becoming a painter or a scientist growing up in Santa Catarina, Brazil. But that all changed when a friend entered her into a modelling competition at the age of 14 and an agency scout signed her instantly.

Luma Grothe is the cover star of our October 2022 issue

Soon a 15-year-old Luma was living in Europe, a regular on the catwalk walking for Vivienne Westwood, Burberry and Versace; appearing in campaigns, which have included Armani, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld and Paco Rabanne, and she is also a primary spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris. "I did a lot and I loved it – I love it all," she tells Hello! Fashion.

Although Luma didn’t grow up with fashion on her radar, she and her family shared a love of storytelling. "My family are all very creative. They are so funny, we all create the craziest stories and jokes – we had to make up our own games."

This early practice helped Luma with her other passion, which is acting. She’s currently studying for a degree in acting at the William Esper Studio for the performing arts located in midtown Manhattan, New York. The school specialises in the Sanford Meisner technique, which has an emphasis on 'the reality of doing'.



She talks about acting being a really important part of her life. "It really is. Now I've found this passion for the craft. I apply it to all fields of importance, it has transformed my life – the teachings are incredible. The first thing we learn is how to really listen, which is an amazing concept because it changes you in a beautiful way. In life we don’t listen enough."

Developing her skills from acting, Luma has also recently written, produced and starred in a short film that she is currently submitting to festivals. "Having always been a storyteller, I love writing – this complements my passion for acting. The film is really beautiful, it’s about a group of women who were very misunderstood in history."

Seizing every opportunity and having an eye on the future has always been a focus for Luma. At 20, she invested some of the money she’d earned modelling into Boie USA – a line of eco-friendly personal care products she co-founded.

As well as being entrepreneurial, Luma strives to work towards female empowerment and is committed to social and human issues. At the age of 19, she co-created an interview series called Altogether, with friends. It documents stories of Brazilian women from all walks of life that are successful in business.

Luma now lives in Long Island City, New York with French bulldog, Bark Obama and she is dating author Daniel Turtel. "This is the first time that someone keeps surprising me with their intelligence. He’s just incredible, such a kind man and very supportive of everything I do."

The full interview appears in the October issue of Hello! Fashion, out now…

