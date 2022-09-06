Ombré French Nails are TikTok's latest viral manicure trend, and perfect for Autumn

Gen Zs favourite video sharing platform has done it again. TikTok is renowned for its ability to create and break trends, especially when it comes to the makeup and beauty industry. Beauty content creators and nail artists are some of the strongest communities on the app, responsible for viral trends such as glazed donut nails and swirl nails.

Now research from one of the U.K.'s fastest-growing beauty retailers Justmylook has revealed the latest manicure trend to go viral on the app. According to data analysed by the company, Google searches for "Ombré French nails" are up 7700%, with Tiktok users viewing the hashtag #ombrenails a staggering 463 million times so far, and #ombrefrenchnails 7.9 million times.

MORE: We can’t get over the glazed donut manicure: a step-by-step tutorial

RELATED: 8 chic nail art trends you need to try this festival season

Rounded Ombré French Nails by TikToker @lightslacquer

The trend was the brainchild of Instagram nail artist @reallyhotgirl who explained how to create the look in a tutorial back in May, with the caption, "This technique is super simple but looks very impressive, good for beginners." Now it has made its way onto TikTok where it was posted by user @elennailedit.

What are Ombré French Nails?

The style involves using two shades of polish on each side of the nail which is then reversed at the tip to create an optical illusion french manicure. The video has since amassed over 7.8 million views on the social media sharing platform.

MORE: These parachute pants are TikTok's latest viral trend

RELATED: Siren Eyes are TikTok's favourite new beauty trend

The recent Barbiecore trend has made its way into the world of Ombré French manicures with searches for ‘hot pink ombré nails’ surging by 450% in the last week alone. TikTok has a knack for predicting the big beauty trends, back in July it predicted the summer's hottest surprise nail trend, Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut mani. The 'glazed donut manicure' was first spotted on Hailey Bieber at the 2022 Met Gala. It was the handiwork of none other than LA based nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. The nail style dominated TikTok, the hashtag #glazeddonutnails currently has over 5 million views on the Chinese-owned social media platform. The trend features iridescent sheen on a nude nail, replicating the shine of a… you guessed it, glazed donut.

Likewise Siren Eyes became a huge beauty trend on the platform. Siren Eyes were spotted on the feeds of various makeup artists on TikTok but the term was originally coined by TikTok MUA extraordinaire Danielle Marcan, who has over 2.8 followers on the video-sharing site.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.