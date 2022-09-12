Kate Moss supports Lila Moss during Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show

Lila Moss is fast becoming one of the world's most in demand models. During the Tommy Hilfiger show at New York Fashion Week the 19-year-old made her runway debut for the American heritage brand in a striped polo dress, accessorised with black leather gloves, black boots and sheer TH monogrammed tights which we have a feeling are going to be on everyone’s autumn wishlist.

Lila took to Instagram to show off her latest modelling coup, posting a photo from backstage while wearing a Tommy Hilfiger bathrobe revealing the powder blue eyeshadow chosen for the show’s makeup look captioning, "Thank you," as well as posting a photo from the catwalk.

Lila Moss walked Tommy Hilfiger's Autumn/Winter 2022 show

Lila wasn't the only big name sashaying down the runway, Mr Hilfiger also enlisted the likes of Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham and Julia Fox to model the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Kate Moss meanwhile was on hand to support her famous offspring, attending the show in a denim shirt worn as a dress, teamed with a red and white braided belt (the brand's signature colours of course) and thigh high black boots. Kate sat front row of course, next to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian who were all given clear umbrellas to watch the artfully rain soaked show.

Kate Moss was attended the New York Fashion Week show

Kate previously walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger in the early days of her career, as rapper Naughty Boy Treach performed to her during the presentation of Tommy Hilfiger's 1997 Spring/Summer collection in London.

Kate Moss walked in the brand's Spring/Summer 1997 show

The brand is soon going to be making fashion history as the first to feature both Kate and Lila in their inaugural campaign together. In images that will be released later this month Tommy Hilfiger enlisted photographer Craig McDeal and stylist Katie Grand for the shoot. The images will also feature Travis Barker, Anthony Ramos, Jon Batiste, Lady Bunny.