Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show off their edgy couple style at Tommy Hilfiger Couples that slay together, stay together

Ever since Kourntey Kardashian and Travis Barker first hooked up, the couple have mirrored each other's avant garde style, and our eyes have been treated to a host of next level looks from the famous duo. Who can forget their Dolce and Gabbana glam rock wedding, featuring a host of outfits that proved they are the reigning queen and king of gothic chic.

Their outfits for the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week were no different. The pair attended the brand's Autumn/Winter 2022 show in clad in statement ensembles.

The famous couple like to mirror each other's style

Kourtney for her part wore a denim Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit adorned with a TH and floral motif, a new signature for the brand. The reality star and mother of four accessorised with sunglasses, and black pointed boots - giving the otherwise preppy look a definite edge. For jewellery she opted for drop earrings in the shape of a key.

Travis was no less bold in his choice of outfit for the show, pting for an oversized puffer coat worn shirtless, showing off his famous tattoos, with black trousers and chunky black leather boots. The couple joined the front row flanked by Kate Moss and Shawn Mondes. The pair watched some of the world's most esteemed models including Winnie Harlow and Ashley Graham as well as Lila Moss walk the rain soaked runway.

The show was inspired by Andy Warhol’s infamous 'Factory' which was a cultural touchstone throughout the 1960s up until the 1980s. Travis has been selected as one of Tommy Hilfiger's, "Futuremakers" who will star in the American heritage brand's upcoming Autumn 2022 campaign alongside Lila Moss and other big industry names like Anthony Ramos, Jon Batiste and Lady Bunny.

The campaign was photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Katie Grand and will be released later this month, it will highlight Warhol's "collision of people and subcultures."