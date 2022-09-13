Lily James dons the most unreal Versace chainmail gown at the Emmys

The ethereal Lily James is no stranger to a glorious style moment. Just a couple of months ago the actress debuted the most striking look, courtesy of Italian luxury label Versace, which saw her entirely transformed into a black-maned vamp as part of one of its fall/winter campaigns to promote its Greca Goddess bag.

MORE: Lily James is a vision of summer in classic tank top look

However, the 33-year-old channelled a more classic type of divinity at last night's Emmy Awards – her look had an unmistakably celestial quality to it.

Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Lily stepped out on the red carpet at the 74th annual ceremony wearing an incredible gown, also created by Versace. Her look, which looked as though it could have been crafted from molten bronze, boasted an exquisite silhouette. Her gown had a distinct fluidity about it – almost looking as though it had been sprayed on her body.

Versace's trademark corseted bodice has been all the rage recently – with similar styles having been worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

READ: Lily James ups the ante in thigh-high boots and blazer dress

RELATED: Lily James is a Y2K dream in corset and cargo skirt

Lily's chainmail bronze piece featured asymmetric drapery details across the front of the dress and gold hardware on the glinting shoulder straps. The actress accessorised with stunning heirloom-style jewellery pieces by De Beers from its Talisman collection – which included diamond huggie hoop earrings, gold bangles and an elegant ring selection.

The actress was suitably dressed to the nines as she awaited the verdict on her first Emmy nomination for her role in Pam & Tommy. Although Lily lost out in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie to Amanda Seyfried, who won for her performance in The Dropout, her beauty look certainly didn't disappoint.

Lily's makeup look, created by Sofia Tilbury, featured a shimmering bronze smokey eye and a strong feathered brow alongside tawny lip and a generous flush of bronzer.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.