The best street style from Milan Fashion Week… so far Fashion editors and influencers are hitting the Italian sartorial hub in stunning ensembles

As London Fashion Week ends and Milan Fashion Week begins, we are already absolutely enamoured by the street style hitting the pavements of the Italian fashion hub. It’s no secret that here at Hello! Fashion we are just as excited for the outfits on Milan’s cobbled streets are we are for the looks that have been gracing the catwalk.

So far the outfits that have come through for MFW have been a feast for the eyes, and already we’ve noticed some major trends as well as more than a few famous faces including the likes of Olivia Palermo and Gigi Hadid.

When is Milan Fashion Week?

This season Milan Fashion Week SS22/23 takes place from Tuesday 20 September 2022 and ends on Monday 26 September 2022. This year many of the shows will be live streamed. You can see all the latest news from MFW here.

We round up the best looks (so far) from Milan Fashion Week and stay tuned for more…

Gigi Hadid is seen during Milan Fashion Week wearing a maroon jumpsuit.

Olivia Palermo wears a khaki belted trench coat, white button shirt outside Alberta Ferretti.

A guest wears a pale gray short sleeved knot cut out cropped top, faded denim pant-shoes and a white handbag from Diesel, outside the Diesel show.

A guest wears a khaki faded leather long belted coat, a black embossed logo handbag from Diesel, black tights, black shiny leather pumps and white wool fingerless gloves.

A guest wears black sunglasses, a beige turtleneck, beige fringed jacket and matching wrap midi skirt with white leather pumps outside Alberta Ferretti.

A guest wears a navy jacquard heart print sweater vest with a grey pleated mini skirt, white socks and black Gucci loafers outside Alberta Ferretti.

Emili Sindlev wears a blue and white striped shirt, a houndstooth print patterned long coat with a matching short skirt with dark brown double belt skirt from Miu Miu. Plus a gold baguette from Fendi and orange pumps heels from Prada outside Alberta Ferretti.

Leonie Hanne wears gold large earrings a pale green silk midi dress, and gold varnished leather handbag from Fendi with a white patent leather micro belt bag outside Fendi.





Tamara Kalinic wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, gold chain necklaces, a purple ruffled silk midi dress, black Givenchy boots, and Cartier jewellery.

Chloe Lecareux wears orange sunglasses, gold earrings, a white red bordered zipper cardigan from Diesel.

Thassia Naves wears silver sunglasses from Prada, and a blue faded cropped denim tank-top, denim gloves, and high waisted denim pant-heels outside Diesel,

