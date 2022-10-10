Bella Hadid's birthday wardrobe is a Y2K dream The supermodel is all about the noughties aesthetic…

Birthday girl Bella Hadid knows how to celebrate in style, and as she turned 26 on Sunday, we couldn't help but admire her two stunning looks.

The supermodel can always be relied on to come through with a dramatic outfit change, and her birthday posed no exception – in fact, Bella's style game was perhaps even better than usual.

After all, birthdays are for nothing if not for staging a major wardrobe flex – a concept that Bella appears to be more than familiar with.

Bella rocked a denim midi dress

The supermodel started off her day by wearing a look that felt so quintessentially Bella Hadid, consisting of a denim reworked midi dress, with a slightly rugged feel, styled under a greyish-blue mackintosh with visible white topstitching. Bella added a dash of her signature Y2K flair by layering her dress over a pair of pinstripe trousers – Trinny and Susannah, eat your heart out.

Bella finished off her daytime birthday look with a pair of shiny black ballet flats – a style that the supermodel has been utterly obsessed with recently – alongside a string of pearls and an arm laden with flowers.

The supermodel wore a black lace mesh dress

Bella certainly dialled things up for her for her evening engagement in a sheer patterned knee-length dress with a daring plunge neckline.

Her older sister Gigi also attended the birthday celebration

The supermodel had merely been expecting a quiet romantic dinner with her boyfriend Marc Kalman, but was met by a whole host of familiar faces, including sister Gigi as well as other close friends and family members who were waiting for her inside Lucali, an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn.

Bella channelled a noughties pop princess, looking stunning in her mesh dress which she styled with a heavy-duty oversized motorcycle jacket and chrome thong-style sandals. The finishing touch? A pair of oval tinted shades. Anastacia would be very proud…

