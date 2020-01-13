﻿
15 of the best dresses at the Critics' Choice Awards - which one stole the show?

The most stylish dresses on the red carpet you can't afford to miss…

jennifer-lopez-dress
Awards season is in full swing and the second big bash of 2020 was the Critics' Choice Awards. Held at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, the 25th ceremony recognised achievements in film and television. Yes, we know it's all about the gongs, but for us, fashion comes first!This year’s show, we saw and there's been some incredible ladies on the red carpet, wowing us with some truly head-turning gowns. Vibrant colour was the biggest trend of the night, with some of our favourite Hollywood heroines donning every shade of the rainbow. Which one is your favourite? Grab a cup of tea and get scrolling...

Jennifer Lopez

We had to start off with JLO, right? The stunning singer and actress kept it simple, dazzling fans in a champagne coloured, backless gown by George Hobeika - a Lebanese designer. We adore the diamond trim and satin train. And would you look at that bling?!

anne-hathaway-gold-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

It's hard to believe that the Devil Wears Prada actress gave birth just mere weeks ago - look how drop-dead gorgeous she looks! The brunette beauty dazzled in a stunning gold sequin dress by Versace that ensured all eyes were on her.

zendaya-pink-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Zendaya

Standing out from the crowd, The Greatest Showman star turned heads in her hot pink number by Tom Ford. Her ensemble consisted of a chromed breastplate with matching jersey evening skirt and she was decked out in Mateo New York diamond huggies and Djula rings.

kate-beckinsale
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale

Kate always shines on the red carpet and her latest look is no disappointment. The 46-year-old sparkled in a one-shouldered frock by Julien MacDonald that had a gathered bow and a long, billowing train. Jimmy Choo heels and jewels by Kallah, Yvan Tufenkjian and Djula were added into the mix.

lupita-nyongo-brown-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Oh Lupita! We are obsessed with the stunning star's chocolate brown, leather dress which was designed by Michael Kors. The custom-made gown showed off her enviably toned arms and she carried a contrasting gold box clutch.

charlize-theron-dress
Charlize Theron

Statuesque Charlize showed off her bombshell credentials in a silver striped Celine gown covered in glittering sequins. Keeping it classic she added a swanky black tuxedo jacket.

olivia-wilde
Photo: © Getty Images
Olivia Wilde

Olivia went all out in this orangey-red, plunging number that was cut in a midi length and had the fanciest puff sleeves.

phoebe-waller-bridge
Photo: © Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Go Phoebe! The Fleabag star is the UK's biggest export right now, and she decided to go all-out, delighting onlookers in a show-stopping black frock by Dior. It was designed with a sexy basque and short skirt, finished with a tulle overlay and asymmetric neckline.

cynthia-erivo
Cynthia Erivo

We can't get enough of Cynthia's bombastic, voluminous gown that featured a wildly statement pattern and an intricate, sheer neckline. Her makeup looked on point, as did her chandelier earrings.

billy-porter
Billy Porter

We still haven't got over the white ensemble Billy rocked at last week's Golden Globes, and now the actor has done it again, wowing fans in a two-tone, strapless Hogan McLaughlin gown, which he amped up with silver jewellery and butterfly tattoos.

lucy-hale
Photo: © Getty Images
Lucy Hale

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy looked minty fresh in her pastel gown by Miu Miu, which not only came with a plunging neckline, but a contrasting black waist belt and decadent pearl detailing.

mandy-moore
Photo: © Getty Images
Mandy Moore

Sometimes, the A-list leave their fancy gowns at home, and opt for something a little more modern. The This Is Us actress wore a black jumpsuit, made complete with chain detail at the waist, and she added a matching cape by Elie Saab. Christian Louboutin heels finished the look off perfectly.

nicole-kidman
Photo: © Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

Nicole gave us all the gothic vibes, rocking a bandeau-cut gown made from plush velvet and a beautiful, tulle and netted skirt from Armani Prive. The dark tones look sensational against her porcelain skin.

renee-zellweger
Photo: © Getty Images
Renee Zellweger

Ravishing Renee tends to go classic when it comes to the red carpet and at Sunday's awards she didn't disappoint, rocking a black maxi gown by Dior that featured one of her favourite, tried-and tested formulas, the bandeau. The frock came designed with delicate ruching, and she added a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.

saoirse-ronan
Photo: © Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse looked SO striking in her red and white toile print number which featured Avant-garde puffed sleeves and a super-chic high neck. The blonde beauty pulled her hair away from her face in an angular bun and added red lipstick. WOW!

