Curated piercings are trending for 2023 - and this 'ear design' brand is a go-to for fashion influencers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you prefer chunky gold hoops or simple silver studs, creating your own jewellery stack means you’ll create a look that is totally yours. From charms, studs, huggies or hoops; curating your piercings means you can mix and match your selection to find the perfect look.

Sounds expensive, right? Here’s the good news: independent jewellery brand Helix & Conch has just launched a new collection of chic individual earrings starting at £23.

MORE: 8 pairs of vintage clip-on earrings that you absolutely need in your life

The beautiful designs come in 925 sterling silver, 14k yellow plated gold or solid gold, and have become the go-to accessory for influencers including Sam Chapman and Michaella Bolder. Plus, if you sign up to the Helix & Conch newsletter, you’ll receive 10% off your first purchase, so you can steal their style for less…

Etoile white gold star tiny single huggie, £28, Helix & Conch

Available in yellow or white gold plating on sterling silver, this glistening huggie hoop will easily elevate an everyday outfit into an evening look.

Perla gold beaded single tiny huggie, £26, Helix & Conch

Perfect for dressing up your cartilage and helix, this gold-plated huggie is simply stylish. The secret to a perfectly curated ear design is to balance out the bold earrings with smaller, more minimal pieces to weave the look together, and this huggie is just the ticket.

And as well as being kind to your wallet, it’s kind to the environment too. The brand’s packaging is 100% recyclable, it delivers to your door using carbon-conscious methods, and it sources a lot of its material from the Responsible Jewellery Council.

Zanna Silver earrings, £23, Helix & Conch

Make a statement with these distinctive spears, available in silver or gold. You can position them vertically or horizontally along the lobe for a different angle, offering two styles in one pair of earrings.

MORE: Anissa Kermiche is now creating 'naughty' jewellery, and we're obsessed

Manette dual piercing single gold huggie, £40, Helix & Conch

For anyone with multiple lobe piercings, this dual piercing chain is the perfect solution. Embellished with cubic zirconia crystals and connected by a delicate gold chain, allowing you to achieve the stylish stacked look with just one earring.

If you don't fancy playing jewellery designer, the brand takes the guesswork out of stacking by offering a personal styling service. Abby Summerville, designer and founder of Helix & Conch, will curate the most suitable pieces for your style.

Just email hello@helixandconch.com with a photo of your ears and piercings and inform her of your budget. Share your favourite metals and trends and she'll do the rest!

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.