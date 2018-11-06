Betty Bachz's most stylish outfits - see all of her best style moments Ooh! Betty!

Betty Bachz fronts HFM’s special luxe issue and talks exclusively to us about quitting her career in the city where she worked as a hedge fund analyst to set up optical brand Møy Atelier, with childhood friend Torunn Lovise Gullaksen, in 2015. Nowadays the stylish model is now a regular on the catwalk and front row at London Fashion Week.

Check out all of Betty's best looks...

Betty Bachz kickstarted the holiday season with an event at the Tiffany & Co. Covent Garden store. The HELLO! Fashion Monthly cover star styled the evening out wearing plenty of sequins and finished off her look with Tiffany T and City HardWear jewellery. The innovative space was transformed with neon signs and festive lights, and a giant Tiffany Blue robot inspired by the joyful Christmas Tiffany campaign: ‘The Holidays Made by Tiffany’.

We love this punky off-shoulder jumper with bold yellow and black stripes paired with a long, dusty pink skirt - it’s an unexpected colour combination, pulled off effortlessly. Topped off with chunky boots, handbag and fisherman’s cap in matching black for a tough edge.

Front row at the Alex Mullins show, Betty wears a mustard trench coat coordinating with trousers with a bold flower print down the front. She’s rocking her own brand Moy Atelier rounded sunnies and black Sophia Webster heels that tie in nicely with the 3D white flower on the side.

Channelling one of the season’s biggest trends animalia, Betty wears a zebra print dress with an oversized black collar embellished with silver buttons complimenting the silver jewels on the tip of her Manolo Blahnik heels. The outfit is completed with a pair of her own brand square Moy Atelier specs.

With white pointed Manolo Blahnik pumps, Betty wears a bright pink suit by Eudon Choi at the Ellen Von Unwerth: Lady Private view. She has a defined red lip and golden hoop earrings with her favourite vinyl fisherman’s cap.

Betty is seen at the launch of Sager and Wilde wearing a Huishan Zhang dress; it has the right mix of tweed and sheer fabric for a classy look. Paired with black strappy Christian Louboutin’s, a winged smoky eye and a glossy lip, it’s chic and confident.

At the Westchester Cup Polo, Betty wears a Huishan Zhang tweed button down dress with khaki green piping. Perfectly paired with white polka dot wedges (the only sensible heel option on the Polo pitch!) and a small clutch both from Christian Louboutin. Her hair is swept back into a low bun to complete this girly look.

During London Fashion Week, we spotted Betty in this sporty crop top with irregular pink and red stripes by Fyodor Golan. This is put together with matching trousers, which unzip to reveal snakeskin boots by Baum and Pferdgarten. Her ‘anxiety’ earrings add a comical touch and the blue tinted, square glasses complete the fun factor.

At the Nicholas Kirkwood show, Betty chose a Marques Almeida monochrome vertically striped dress with a few cut outs flashing her skin. This daring dress is paired with white mules detailed with black wire like straps. A checked bag adds a hit of colour without being the centre of the look. She ties the look together with a pair of her own Moy Atelier glasses.

Betty looks incredible in an Etro dress with a tribal design, styled with a simple black pair of boots to prevent clashing with the many shapes and colours on her dress. The matching headband is a great touch, especially with those feathered eyebrows!

Betty works an 80’s look in this light blue dress, the boxy, oversized fit gives softness to her look. The red, square heels give a bit of contrast in colour and shape. Her messy hair and the crimped trail on her dress add an edge, which counteracts the softness.

Here, Betty demonstrates the art of layering, a blue striped tee under a short-sleeved zip up dress add a 70’s boho feel. She keeps the colour scheme tight so it all links together. The cute red shoulder bag picks up the lining on her dress and the black boots take it more casual. She’s ready for the FROW.

VIDEO: Watch Betty on her HFM cover shoot