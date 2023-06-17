The 10 best Trooping the Colour fashion moments of all time

Over the years the military parade has seen a plethora of striking style moments…

No doubt royal fashion fans still reeling from the pomp and pageantry of the coronation are counting down the days until another regal style extravaganza.

Trooping the Colour is a mere few days away, and with the promise of another spectacular military parade comes the guarantee of some extremely elegant outfits.

What is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is a military parade that marks the official birthday celebration of the reigning monarch, irrespective of their actual birth date.

This year, it will take place in London for the first time since the coronation of King Charles III. The parade is scheduled to take place on June 17, and will see regiments of the Household Division putting on a display with music and horses.

The annual RAF fly-past coincides with the royal family's iconic balcony appearance – so that's where you need to set your sights for a glimpse of Princess Kate's 2023 outfit. After her glittering floral headpiece and white Alexander McQueen gown at the coronation, the bar has been set sky-high…

Hello! Fashion shares the best Trooping the Colour fashion moments of all time:

Princess Margaret - 1982

© Getty Princess Margaret And The Queen Mother

Princess Margaret knocked it out of the park in 1982 with a white feather-adorned wraparound headband. She completed her look with a vibrant blue fitted jacket and a turquoise and silver brooch.

Princess Diana and Princess Anne – 1986

© Getty Princess Diana and Princess Anne

Princess Diana was a vision in polka dots in 1986 when she wore a white and red puff-sleeve dress, a string of pearls and a vibrant wide-brim hat.

In more recent years Princess Anne has opted for her military uniform, but her yellow boxy shoulder moment, complete with a thick colourful waistband captured the playful spirit of the 1980s.

Princess Beatrice – 2007

© Getty Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice raised the bar in the accessory department in 2008 - that's for sure. Wearing a textural extravaganza, she paved the way for wedding guests wanting to make a major hat statement.

Lady Frederick Windsor - 2011

© Getty Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, Lady Frederick Windsor and Princess Kate

Sophie Winkleman, who is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, looked elegant in 2011 in a 1980s-feel dark fitted jacket with a cream wide-brim hat and pearl stud earrings.

Lady Amelia Windsor - 2017

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor captured the spirit of summer dressing in 2017, wearing a crisp white textured dress with a rich blue headpiece.

Princess Eugenie – 2018

© Getty Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie looked resplendent in bottle green in 2018 when she styled her dress alongside a softly rounded botanical pattern headpiece.

The Duchess of Sussex – 2018

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle looked categorically elegant in 2018 when she wore a light pink asymmetric off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera.

The Princess of Wales – 2019

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales

Princess Kate opted for a pale yellow centrally pleated outfit by Alexander McQueen in 2019, complete with matching floral headpiece.

Queen Elizabeth II – 2022

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II

Our late monarch looked in high spirits at last year's ceremony in a dusty bead-trimmed lilac ensemble.